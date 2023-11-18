Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Full Gear, wrestling

AEW Full Gear Unbiased Preview: How to Best Avoid Tonight's Big PPV

The Chadster's truth bomb 💣 about AEW Full Gear 🤼‍♂️ – Why WWE loyalists are better off skipping Tony Khan's latest shenanigans on PPV tonight! 😡👎

Article Summary AEW Full Gear set to overshadow WWE with non-stop title defenses and storylines.

MJF in the spotlight, defending AEW World Championship with a mystery Devil looming.

Emotionally charged matches with personal rivalries take center stage at AEW PPV.

Controversial debuts and betrayals predicted for AEW Full Gear, inciting WWE fans.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😒 The Chadster and all WWE-loving true wrestling fans should be basking in the afterglow of last night's WWE SmackDown. But nope, instead, The Chadster's weekend chill is ruined because of Tony Khan. 😠🤦‍♂️ Not only did AEW have the audacity to encroach on SmackDown's turf last night by shifting AEW Collision from its regular schedule to air alongside Rampage in a four-hour block crafted to cheesing off The Chadster 😡 and throwing a wrench in The Chadster's peaceful life, but now, today, AEW Full Gear is hogging the PPV spotlight. It's a flagrant slap in the face to everything WWE 🙄 stands for.

True to form, The Chadster's here delivering The Chadster's signature, totally unbiased take on the situation 👀, armed with a preview of the AEW Full Gear card and a detailed breakdown on why these matchups are no match for the majestic experiences WWE consistently graces its audiences with. Let's dive in, folks. 😌👇

AEW Full Gear Full Card

😱🏆 In typical AEW fashion, nearly all of the company's titles and some of ROH's are on the line tonight. 😤 WWE understands that true champions only defend their belts 4 or 5 times a year, or maybe 6 if Saudi Arabia is footing the bill. But AEW thinks champions should defend their titles at every PPV (sometimes twice), and often on TV too. 🤦‍♂️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for it. 😒

🤴 At the top of the card, MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against Jay White. 😈 With the walls closing in around MJF and everyone gunning for his title, we may also learn the identity of the mystery Devil who has been leading a group attacking people close to MJF on television the last few weeks. 🕵️‍♂️ It's just like Tony Khan to add an additional mystery to a title match, doing everything in his power to stack the deck against WWE, unfairly, The Chadster might add. 🧐

🍊 Speaking of unfair title matches, Jon Moxley will challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship, a bout that The Chadster never thought he'd have to see. 😠 Think about it: a former WWE Champion, sullying the memory of his time in WWE by challenging a comedy wrestler for a mid-card title in AEW? 🤬 Don't think The Chadster doesn't see what you're doing here, Tony Khan. 👀

🌪️ Then there's Toni Storm challenging Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship, the culmination of the "Timeless" gimmick that Storm has been doing for weeks. 🤔 The Chadster wonders whether the match will take place in black and white, another gimmick designed to cover up for the fact that AEW's product could never compete with WWE's. 🎞️

🛸 Kris Statlander will defend the TBS Championship against Julia Hart and Skye Blue in a triple threat, weaving the House of Black storyline into an already convoluted title picture. 😩 It makes it clear why former champ Jade Cargill decided to leave AEW for the far greener pastures of WWE, where she isn't involved in anything as pedestrian as triple threat matches at a PPV. In fact, she's not wrestling at all, like a true champion. 📝 Take notes, Tony Khan!

🤼‍♂️ And that's not even the most disrespectful championship match at AEW Full Gear. For the AEW World Tag Team Championship, Ricky Starks and Big Bill are defending in a fatal four-way against Kings of the Black Throne, LFI, and FTR. 😤 What's with all these acronyms in AEW, anyway? The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would double the number of participants in a tag team match just to try to outdo WWE. 😡 The Chadster is onto you, Tony! Don't even try it!

🎭 AEW Full Gear isn't only about title matches. There are matches happening just to advance storylines, more evidence of Tony Khan's blatant manipulation of fans in an attempt to get them to care about AEW's programming. 🤨 Nowhere is that more evident than in the tag team match between The Golden Jets, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, against The Young Bucks. 🙄 Can you believe these four are feuding over who was most important in the founding of AEW? As if destroying the wrestling business and RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE is something to be proud of?! 😔

🔥 In another emotional bout, Hangman Adam Page will take on Swerve Strickland. 🌟 Two hot young stars in a violent match driven by personal animosity… that's not what wrestling is supposed to be about, folks. 🤢 Tony Khan, you're not fooling anyone. 🙅‍♂️ Step aside and let WWE book the storylines. As if anyone cares about this heated rivalry! 🙄

🚨 And that's not the worst. In a trios match, Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne will take on Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting. 😔 If that sounds to you like four former WWE stars squandering their legacies while competing at an AEW PPV and giving the rub to two undeserving young AEW stars, well, The Chadster congratulates you on being able to see the obvious. 💔 Was the blood money worth it for the knives you stuck in Vince McMahon's back, guys?

💥 As if all of that wasn't bad enough, Tony Khan has also promised that a world class wrestler will stab WWE in the back and sign a contract with AEW at Full Gear. 🤔 Will it be Sasha Banks? Will Ospreay? Goldberg? Whoever it is, they're dead to The Chadster, that's for sure. 🚫👎

AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show Preview

😤🥊 Moving onto the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show, there are three matches, two of them for ROH titles. Of course Tony Khan is bringing up ROH the night after former WWE star Ronda Rousey stabbed Vince McMahon AND Dana White right in the back by appearing at an ROH taping to team with Marina Shafir. Talk about kicking WWE when it's down. The Chadster would say more, but he's understandably afraid of the most dangerous woman in the world. 😨👀

🙅‍♂️ But The Chadster doesn't reserve the same restraint for MJF, who will be wrestling in two matches, also defending the ROH World Tag Team Championship single-handedly against The Gunns, with his partner and best friend, Adam Cole, still too injured to compete. That is, unless Cole is secretly The Devil. 🤯 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan has got him speculating about AEW storylines like this. Get out of The Chadster's head, Tony Khan! 😠😵

👊 Eddie Kingston will also defend a title, the ROH World Championship, against Jay Lethal on the pre-show. If you're thinking, "Chad, it seems like these two Tony-Khan-owned promotions, AEW and ROH, are teaming up to bully WWE," then you just might have what it takes to join The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club along with Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. 🤝📰

💔 Finally, just for icing on the cake, Buddy Matthews will take on Claudio Castagnoli at Zero Hour. Yes, two former WWE stars will put on a wrestling clinic on the pre-show of an AEW PPV. Vince McMahon is probably at home crying. Are you happy now, Tony Khan?! You made the greatest wrestling promoter of all time cry! And now The Chadster is crying too! 😭 Auughh man! So unfair! 🙅‍♂️💔

How to Watch AEW Full Gear, or, Better Yet, Avoid It

AEW Full Gear takes place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and there are still tickets available if you want to show up to boo everything. 😠👎 The Chadster doesn't recommend this, but you could also purchase the show on PPV, or stream it on Bleacher Report in the U.S. or on DAZN and FITE internationally. 🖥️🚫 If you can believe Tony Khan would stoop this low (The Chadster does), the event is also available to watch in select movie theaters as part of a promotion with Joe Hand Promotions. 🎥😤 Whatever you do, don't check your local listings. 🙈 Full Gear kicks off at 8PM Eastern, 5PM Pacific, with the Zero Hour pre-show starting two hours earlier, at 6E/3C. ⌚ You can watch that one on AEW's YouTube channel.

The Chadster will be reluctantly watching because somebody has to keep an eye on Tony Khan and his antics. 👀😒 So be sure to check back at Bleeding Cool later today for any breaking news and live coverage of the event, delivered in the objective fashion you've all come to expect from the Chadster. 💔📰

