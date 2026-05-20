Posted in: AEW, MLB, TV | Tagged: Minnesota Twins, MLB, wrestling

AEW Holding First-Ever Post MLB Event with Minnesota Twins in July

AEW is teaming up with the Minnesota Twins for Brawl in the Ballpark, a postgame wrestling event at Target Field on Friday, July 10th.

Article Summary AEW and the Minnesota Twins will host Brawl in the Ballpark at Target Field on July 10th after Twins vs. Angels.

The AEW postgame wrestling event is free with a valid game ticket and will begin shortly after first pitch action ends.

Special AEW ticket packages include VIP ringside access and an exclusive Twins crossover item sold on MLB's site.

AEW and ROH stars are set for a 75-minute show, with Tony Khan and Twins executives touting a unique fan event.

All Elite Wrestling has teamed up with the MLB's Minnesota Twins to offer a different kind of AEW experience for those attending a game this July. The event will be called Brawl in the Ballpark, a postgame wrestling event scheduled for Friday, July 10th, at Target Field. Admission to the event will be free for those who attend the baseball game that night (and have a valid ticket), which starts at 7:10 pm CT as the Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels.

What's more, the two are offering limited special ticket packages that include an exclusive Twins/AEW Lucha mask hat and VIP ringside access, currently on sale via the Twins' website. You can read additional details about the event below, check out the mask design, and see a couple of quotes about the event from both companies. No word yet on whether they plan to film the event, but it would be silly for AEW not to, since they could turn it around and air it on AEW Collision the following night.

The Twins Welcome AEW To Target Field in Brawl in the Ballpark

Featuring stars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Ring of Honor (ROH), Brawl in the Ballpark will begin shortly after the Twins-Angels game concludes and will last approximately 75 minutes. The Brawl will take place in a specially constructed wrestling ring located inside Target Field's Gate 34 area.

You'll pick up your exclusive item on the day of the game (only) at Target Field Station, located around the corner from Gate 6 at the Northwest Corner of Target Field (near 5th Street and the light-rail). A valid ticket purchased through this special ticket package must be presented to receive your exclusive item. Pick up will begin when gates open to the general public and run until 20 minutes after the scheduled first pitch.

"We're excited to partner with AEW to bring a one-of-a-kind night to Target Field on July 10th," said Twins Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Sean Moore. "This collaboration is part of our ongoing efforts to create memorable, fan-first experiences that give people even more reasons to enjoy a visit to our ballpark."

"We are thrilled for AEW to team with the Minnesota Twins for Brawl in the Ballpark on Friday, July 10th at Target Field," said AEW CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan. "The event will mark another unforgettable night of All Elite Wrestling action in an incredible location, and we look forward to showcasing AEW to all Minnesota Twins fans."

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