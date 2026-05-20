Posted in: Conventions, Events, Hasbro, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Candy Land, Candy Land Café, SDCC 2026

Candy Land Café Experience Coming To San Diego Ahead of SDCC 2026

A new experience will open up ahead of SDCC 2026, as the Candy Land Café will have a board-game restaurant vibe

Article Summary Hasbro and Bucket Listers will open a limited-time Candy Land Café in San Diego starting July 9, 2026.

The Candy Land pop-up features immersive sets like King Kandy's Castle and Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains.

Guests can explore interactive activities, complete a Sweet Adventure Checklist, and decorate cookies.

The Candy Land Café menu includes rainbow burgers, chocolate BBQ sliders, milkshakes, fondue, and cocktails.

Hasbro has teamed up with Bucket Listers to make a special experience in San Diego ahead of SDCC 2026, as they'll be opening a Candy Land Café. There are no photos to show yet, as they haven't even started building out the location, but the concept is to create a limited-time interactive dining experience starting on July 9, 2026. You'll be transported to the world of Candy Land, based on the popular children's board game, as they will be making several immersive sets complete with interactive moments, and a menu designed around the game. You can read mroe about it here as we wait to see what the restaurant will look like.

Candy Land Café Experience Coming To San Diego Ahead of SDCC 2026

Running for a limited time, the pop-up invites guests to journey through interactive environments inspired by the game, including King Kandy's Castle, and Jolly's Gumdrop Mountains—all designed with vibrant colors, oversized candy elements, and photo-ready moments around every corner. The experience is also packed with activities for all ages, including a Sweet Adventure Checklist that guides guests through the space, including a DIY cookie decorating station. From winding Candy Land paths to towering candy castles, the experience transforms a nostalgic favorite into a candy-coated oasis perfect for families, date nights, and summer outings with friends.

The fast-casual menu leans into the whimsical, featuring craveable comfort food with a sweet twist—think rainbow burgers, chocolate BBQ sliders, over-the-top milkshakes, and a shareable "Chocolate River" fondue experience. Drinks, both zero-proof and cocktails, bring even more fun with colorful, interactive elements designed for group sharing. Following the success of Bucket Listers' previous sold-out experiences, the project is led by Derek Berry, President of Experiences, the creative force behind pop culture hits like The Golden Girls Christmas, The Malibu Barbie Cafe, and Saved by The Max. Tickets for the restaurant will be available exclusively through Bucket Listers. Join the waitlist and receive first notification of tickets going on sale.

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