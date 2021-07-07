AEW is Back on the Road with Tonight's AEW Dynamite Road Rager

After over a year at Daily's Place, AEW Dynamite is back on the road for the start of AEW's post-pandemic tour. The first stop is in Miami for a special episode titled AEW Dynamite Road Rager, and the card features a tag team title street fight, a strap match, a mixed tag match, one star's AEW debut, a sit-down interview with Jim Ross, and more. Bleeding Cool's resident simp Chad McMahon will be here tomorrow with his unique take on the show. Below, there's a preview of the card for tonight's show.

If we know AEW, they're sure to add at least one more surprise before Dynamite airs at 8PM Eastern/7PM Central on TNT tonight. If that happens, we'll update this article.

Still need to know more about tonight's lineup? AEW has laid it all out in this Road to Dynamite video.