AEW is Back on the Road with Tonight's AEW Dynamite Road Rager

After over a year at Daily's Place, AEW Dynamite is back on the road for the start of AEW's post-pandemic tour. The first stop is in Miami for a special episode titled AEW Dynamite Road Rager, and the card features a tag team title street fight, a strap match, a mixed tag match, one star's AEW debut, a sit-down interview with Jim Ross, and more. Bleeding Cool's resident simp Chad McMahon will be here tomorrow with his unique take on the show. Below, there's a preview of the card for tonight's show.
At AEW Dynamite Road Rager, Andrade El Idolo will make his in-ring AEW debut against Matt Sydal.
Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy will team up for a mixed tag match against The Bunny and The Blade at AEW Dynamite Road Rager
At AEW Dynamite Road Rager, The Inner Circle's Proud and Powerful and Jake Hager will take on The Pinnacle's FTR and Shawn Spears. Konnan and Tully Blanchard will be at ringside for the match.
Cody Rhodes will take on his former friend turned leader of the Nightmare Family Wolfpac, QT Marshall, at AEW Dynamite Road Rager.
The Young Bucks put their AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston at AEW Dynamite Road Rager. Tony Khan has made the match a Street Fight.
Chris Jericho and MJF will come face-to-face at AEW Dynamite Road Rager.
Darby Allin and Ethan Page will sit down with Jim Ross for an interview at AEW Dynamite Road Rager.
If we know AEW, they're sure to add at least one more surprise before Dynamite airs at 8PM Eastern/7PM Central on TNT tonight. If that happens, we'll update this article.
Still need to know more about tonight's lineup? AEW has laid it all out in this Road to Dynamite video.
