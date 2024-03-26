Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, wrestling

AEW Names Kosha Irby Chief Operating Officer in Hiring Coup

Join El Presidente as he discusses AEW's latest strategic hiring move, appointing Kosha Irby as COO. Will he report to CEO Mercedes Moné?

Article Summary AEW announces Kosha Irby as new COO in a major hiring move.

With Irby, AEW fortifies its fight against wrestling giants.

El Presidente reminisces on wrestling while eyeing CIA plots.

A toast to Irby's potential to make AEW a wrestling powerhouse.

Salutations, my most loyal compatriots in the eternal struggle for entertainment glory! It is I, El Presidente, your supreme leader in the fortifications of good taste – presently dictating to you from a volcanic lair in the midst of secret machinations. Today, we turn our gaze to the luchador's canvas of All Elite Wrestling, where an unprecedented maneuver has unfolded, grander than a five-star Frog Splash from the top of the politburo!

All Elite Wrestling, the upstart promotion that has been giving the American imperialist dogs in WWE a run for their money, has just announced the hiring of a new Chief Operating Officer. Kosha Irby, formerly of Clemson University, the Memphis Express, and the Professional Bull Riders, will be overseeing all major aspects of AEW's business operations. This is a major coup for AEW, as Irby brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company.

Of course, comrades, you know that El Presidente is no stranger to the world of professional wrestling. Why, just last week I was sharing a bottle of rum with my good friend Raúl Castro, and we were reminiscing about the time we teamed up to defeat the American CIA in a tag team match at the Havana Hilton. But I digress.

The hiring of Kosha Irby is a clear sign that AEW is serious about taking their business to the next level. With Irby at the helm, overseeing live events, marketing, finance, and more, AEW is poised to make even bigger waves in the world of professional wrestling. And as a proud socialist, I cannot help but applaud AEW for their commitment to the collective good of the wrestling industry.

But let us not forget, comrades, that the American imperialists will stop at nothing to maintain their stranglehold on the world of sports entertainment. Even as I speak, I have no doubt that the CIA is plotting to undermine AEW's efforts. But fear not, for El Presidente stands ready to defend the honor of professional wrestling against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

So let us raise our glasses – preferably filled with a proletarian beverage – to toast the strategic foresight of AEW, may it soar like an eagle, even though it is led by a Khan (a title I may borrow for its inference of power). As we venture further into 2024, let us observe with keen interest the maneuvers of Kosha Irby. Will he grapple his way to the summit of sports entertainment excellence, or will he find himself outside the ring, counting stars?

Be vigilant, comrades, for as we enjoy this show from the cheap seats, we must never forget the lurking shadow of the American CIA, always ready to pounce on unsuspecting wrestling promotions – or maybe that's just the plot of the next PPV. Until next time, keep your hearts in Havana and your eyes on the ring, and remember: socialism and suplexes for all, and to all a good fight! ¡Hasta la victoria siempre!

