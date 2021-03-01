AEW Opens More Seating for Sunday's Revolution PPV

A super spreader event says what? AEW has opened up more tickets for Sunday's Revolution PPV, the company revealed on Twitter. The event, with limited seating capacity due to social distancing measures, was previously listed as sold out.

"Due to popular demand, a limited amount of physically-distanced seat pods for this Sunday's #AEWRevolution PPV live event

@Dailysplace are on-sale now!" AEW wrote on Twitter. "Tickets are solely available $50 (+ fees per ticket) by calling Bold Events Ticketing 904-633-2000. Join us live on March 7!"

Does Tony Khan need $50 that badly? Look, The Chadster isn't exactly Scrooge McDuck over here, but if it means less people will be at risk of COVID exposure, The Chadster is happy to lend Tony Khan fifty smackers if it means AEW doesn't have to let more people into Revolution. All you had to do was ask, Tony. You didn't need to let more people into the building during a pandemic.

Revolution is the next big AEW PPV event, taking place on Sunday, March 7th, at 8PM ET on PPV, B/R Live, and Fite TV (depending on your region). Matt Hardy faces Hangman Adam Page in a Money Match, where the winner gets the loser's earnings for the first quarter of the year. Sting and Darby Allin will team up to take on Ricky Starks and Brian Cage of Team Taz in a street fight, which will be Sting's return to the ring. There will be a Casino Tag Ream Royale with the winner getting a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships. Miro and Kip Sabian will face Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. Chris Jericho and MJF will face the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women's Championship against the winner of the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament. And in the main event, Kenny Omega defends the AEW Championship in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch.

But before that, AEW Dynamite takes a stop at the Crossroads on March 3rd. That show features Dark Orders 10 taking on Max Castor. The rest of the Dark Order will team up to face Matt Hardy, Private Party, and the Hybrid2. Tully Blanchard returns to the ring to join FTR in taking on Jurassic Express. Chris Jericho and MJF hold a press conference. Paul Wight speaks for the first time since joining AEW. And Shaq and Jade Cargill step in the ring with Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. AEW Dynamite can be seen on TNT at 8PM on Wednesday nights, or on the Fite TV app for international viewers.