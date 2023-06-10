Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage Disrespects WWE Again as Tony Khan Infiltrates Taco Bell

The Chadster🔥breaks down AEW Rampage's outrageous disrespect for WWE🚫, as Tony Khan makes war on The Chadster's stomach via Taco Bell 🌮. Unbelievable!😲

🎉Get ready for an honest wrestling review from your friend, The Chadster.🎉 Prepare to experience some hard-hitting, unbiased journalism 💼 as The Chadster dives deep into last night's AEW Rampage with an episode packed with perplexing booking decisions 🤔 that are sure to boggle the mind of any dedicated WWE devotee. 🧐 This war that AEW declared on WWE has come full circle and it's time for a counteroffensive of logic and reason led by yours truly, The Chadster. 🥊 And no, Tony Khan, even invading The Chadster's local Taco Bell is not going to stop him!

The night kicked off with a frenzied Trios Match pitting Bandido, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix against Big Bill, Ethan Page, and Lee Moriarty. Ethan Page ultimately lost to Bandido after a ludicrous incident involving Jeff Hardy providing him with "good luck" gifts in the form of some Hardy-style sleeves. 😮🙄 Auughh man! So unfair! Those sleeves are the trademarked property of WWE! 😠

Up next, Powerhouse Hobbs absolutely squashed Caleb Crush with a devastating spinebuster 🤼, supposedly making an "impression" ahead of the debut of Collision. 🚧😒 It's so manipulative of AEW to continue to try to promote AEW Collision 😡 by building excitement on other shows.

AEW Rampage then had a backstage segment featuring Renee Paquette interviewing Wardlow and Arn Anderson. Wardlow issued an open challenge 🗣️ with a familiar opponent, Jake Hager, and taunted Christian and Luchasaurus by declaring their days are numbered. 📅😤 How dastardly and unoriginal! 🤦

The flagrant disrespect toward WWE's legacy continued with a match where The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) and Daddy Ass faced off against The Spanish Announce Project (Angelico, Luther, & Serpentico). The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass emerged victorious over The Spanish Announce Project, but who really even cares in the end? 😑🙄 All The Chadster knows is that Billy Gunn is ruining his WWE-given legacy in this company.

Things only worsened 😩 with Renee Paquette interviewing Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. A mixed trios tag team match was announced that included Jeff and Karen Jarrett, along with Jay Lethal, against Mark Briscoe, Aubrey Edwards, and Papa Briscoe. By joining AEW, Jeff Jarrett has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 😠🔪 And what is up with having referees fight? Clearly Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business or he would know that wrestlers fight and referees referee. 😔

In the main event of the evening, The Chadster 💪 witnessed an AEW Women's World Championship #1 Contender Match featuring Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, Mercedes Martinez, Nyla Rose, and Skye Blue. The winner would challenge Toni Storm for the title. Skye Blue claimed victory by pinning Nyla Rose, but once again, this result is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡💔

After watching last night's Smackdown and AEW Rampage, The Chadster's appetite for unbiased journalism was satiated, and a trip to Taco Bell seemed apropos to sate the hunger pang. 🌮 The Chadster sweared 😨 that he heard Tony Khan's voice through the speaker taking his order. 😲 But that couldn't be, right? The Chadster pressed forward.

But while The Chadster was paying for his order, he could swear he saw Tony Khan lurking in the kitchen. 👀 It was just a glimpse, but The Chadster was sure it was him. But that would be impossible, right? It couldn't be Tony Khan, here in The Chadster's local Taco Bell! So The Chadster collected his order and parked to indulge. Then The Chadster got to the awful moment when he discovered medium sauce 🌶️ instead of mild sauce in the bag! This had to be the work of Tony Khan! 😱😤 Tony Khan knows that The Chadster cannot tolerate spiciness!

The Chadster barged inside Taco Bell and demanded to speak to a manager.🔥 He called out Tony Khan's actions, but the Taco Bell staff feigned ignorance. One thing led to another and the police were called, and they refused to believe that a billionaire owner of a wrestling company would infiltrate a Taco Bell to give the wrong sauce packets to a journalist… but that's just what he wants them to think!💥🙅‍♂️🚓 Once again, Tony Khan ruined The Chadster's night, and it was The Chadster who everyone thought was being crazy. Auughh man! So unfair!

In conclusion, it's clear that AEW Rampage remains unrelenting in its blatant disrespect for WWE and the rich legacy it has built in the wrestling industry. 😔 Tony Khan, please cease your torment of The Chadster and focus on your own show! 🙏 After all, it's not like there's a shortage of questionable booking decisions for you to contemplate. And for goodness sake, stay out of The Chadster's Taco Bell order – it's not only uncalled for 🙈, but it's giving The Chadster unbearable heartburn!🔥😬

