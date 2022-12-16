AEW Rampage: Full Card Preview; Plus: The Chadster's Christmas Wish

The Chadster has been praying for a Christmas miracle in hopes that TNT will finally come to their senses and cancel AEW Rampage so that The Chadster can finally enjoy one of his weekends. But it looks like Tony Khan, like the billionaire grinch he is, is hellbent on ruining this weekend and probably next weekend and even Christmas for The Chadster too! The next thing you know, Tony Khan will come for The Chadster's favorite holiday, Groundhog Day! But The Chadster isn't going to give up fighting Tony Khan's War on Christmas, even as he previews tonight's terrible episode of AEW Rampage.

That's why The Chadster has come up with the perfect plan to stop Tony Khan. The Chadster is going to write to Santa Claus and ask him to please cancel AEW for The Chaster's Christmas gift. Everybody knows that Santa can't say no to someone who is on the nice list, as The Chadster surely is after all of the unbiased journalism he has done this year. So here is The Chadster's letter to Santa Claus.

Dear Santa,

This is The Chadster, and I'm in desperate need of your help this Christmas. Billionaire playboy Tony Khan is hellbent on ruining The Chadster's weekends, holidays, and his life in general by continually booking entertaining wrestling that competes with The Chadster's beloved WWE. The Chadster doesn't know what he did to make Tony Khan hate him so much. The Chadster has been nothing but fair and unbiased in his wrestling journalism, despite Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster and everything he has done to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! Santa, please use your infinite power this holiday season to save The Chadster from Tony Khan's tyranny by canceling AEW. Not only would this make The Chadster's life much better, but it would also make the lives of all the other wrestling fans better, whether they know it or not. Thank you for your consideration Santa. The Chadster knows you can't say no to someone who is on the nice list, and The Chadster is never naughty!

With love and holiday spirit,

The Chadster

Now, The Chadster just needs to send this to the North Pole and Tony Khan's plans will be stopped once and for all. Until then, here it what is happening on AEW Rampage this week.

AEW Rampage will feature a highly-anticipated match between Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara, as well as an exciting eight-man tag team bout between Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and Dustin Rhodes versus The Butcher, The Blade, Trent Seven, and Kip Sabian. Plus, Skye Blue takes on the formidable Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Wardlow will be in action. Also, Jim Ross will sit down with Preston Vance plus we will be hearing from FTR. If you think that's too much for an hour-long wrestling show, The Chadster absolutely agrees with you. But that just goes to show how Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

AEW Rampage is on at 10E/9C tonight on TBS, but if Santa comes through for The Chadster, it will be the last time!

