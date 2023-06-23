Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, aew rampage, forbidden door, wrestling

AEW Rampage Opens Weekend of Anti-WWE Hostilities

🚨 Brace for AEW's unfair triad of events: AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, & Forbidden Door PPV! The Chadster breaks down the madness. 😡

🚨 Warning, warning! 🚨 Attention all true WWE fans! Brace yourselves for a rough weekend as our sworn enemy AEW brings back-to-back-to-back wrestling events: AEW Rampage tonight, AEW Collision on Saturday, and the Forbidden Door PPV on Sunday. 😫 So unfair!

Tonight's episode of AEW Rampage will feature a plethora of matches and segments that they obviously booked just to cheese off The Chadster. 😡

First, there's "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Just 5 Guys' DOUKI. Perry is getting the chance to compete against DOUKI before his big match against SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on Sunday. A title opportunity that Jack Perry clearly does not deserve. Auughh man! So unfair!

Next up is The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass in scissor action, apparently. 🙄 Clearly, AEW is trying to appeal to its viewers with some crude gimmicks. This is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

In another match, The J.A.S' Anna Jay A.S. will face off against Skye Blue in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The idea of AEW jumping on the bandwagon and hosting their own tournament when WWE has King and Queen of the RIng is just ridiculous. Is there no shame in this company? They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

Next, we have an Eight-Man Bout featuring CHAOS (Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, & YOH) vs United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, & Will Ospreay) & Mogul Embassy's Swerve Strickland. An eight-man match? Really? Talk about desperate attempts to stand out!

And then, if that's not enough, we also have appearances from Adam Cole and MJF. The notion of these two being in the same vicinity is just too much for The Chadster's delicate sensibilities. Isn't it obvious that Tony Khan is purposely putting together all these segments to ruin The Chadster's weekend? 😖

On that note, The Chadster had a horrible nightmare last night about Tony Khan. In the dream, Khan invited The Chadster to his office for peace talks. But when The Chadster arrived, NJPW booker Gedo was waiting with Khan. They ambushed The Chadster with insults aimed at WWE, boasting about how AEW and NJPW were superior. The Chadster tried to run, but they gave chase through the streets of Tokyo. There was no escape. It felt like Khan and Gedo were everywhere, like shadows lurking in the crowded cityscape. The fear was palpable, a cold, icy grip on The Chadster's heart, as rain started to fall, turning the streets into dark, glistening pathways of doom. Why must Tony Khan keep invading The Chadster's dreams? This obsession has to stop! 😭

If, for some reason, you still want to watch AEW Rampage tonight, even after The Chadster has laid out all the reasons why you shouldn't, you can tune in at 10:00 PM ET/9:00 PM CT on TNT, or international audiences can watch via AEWPlus.com. 😥 But please, faithful WWE fans – reconsider watching this affront to our beloved sport.

