AEW Rampage Preview: The Chadster's Life to Be RUINED Once Again

Howdy, folks. The Chadster here. The Chadster must apologize for being absent all week. The thing is, The Chadster watched AEW Double or Nothing last weekend, and the show has so many great matches, and such a long run time, that it totally RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! The Chadster fell into a deep depression after the show, and you know what happens when The Chadster is depressed: The Chadster likes to get his drink on. Over the course of the week, The Chadster went through an entire twelve-pack of The Chadster's beloved White Claw Seltzer. Needless to say, The Chadster was a total mess all week, and The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne once again had to suffer, not only because she had to clean up after The Chadster after the Chadster repeatedly vomited all over the living room, but after that, The Chadster couldn't even have sexual intercourse with her thanks to The Chadster's AEW-induced sexual impotence. THANKS A LOT, TONY KHAN! This is all your fault!

But The Chadster is back, and The Chadster is ready to do his job as the only unbiased journalist in professional wrestling, so here are the three matches booked for AEW Rampage tonight that are just so disrespectful to WWE and everything that Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business.

Reigniting old rivalries is such a ripoff of WWE's great ideas about doing rematches every week for weeks on end. But AEW can't even remember to do it consistently. Stop ripping off WWE, AEW!

Oh, so just because WWE fired Athena, that somehow gives her the right to sign with AEW and literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back by competing in a high-profile match on AEW Rampage?! She ought to be ashamed of herself. The Chadster would root for Kiera Hogan here, but The Chadster doesn't like to root for anyone in AEW, because that would make The Chadster into a traitor!

AEW is topping things off with a TNT Championship match between Scorpio Sky and Dante Martin, which is sure to be a very athletic match, which is just not right considering WWE has an episode of Smackdown on tonight and this match will probably upstage it. Auughhh man! So unfair!

AEW Rampage airs at a special normal start time of 10E/9C/7P on TNT, but if you care about The Chadster, his well-being, or his wife's sexual satisfaction, please do not watch it, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

