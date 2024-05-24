Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green arrow, McFarlane Toys

Green Arrow Returns to the Island with McFarlane's DC Multiverse

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is back with some new figures including Green Arrow returning to his island

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases new Green Arrow figure from iconic Longbow Hunters.

Oliver Queen's dark Seattle adventures inspire highly detailed collectible.

Figure features accessories like longbow and arrows, plus a collectible card.

Pre-orders for the July 2024 release open now, retailing for $24.99.

McFarlane Toys is entering the DC Multiverse once again with a new set of DC Multiverse figures. This wave will be another McFarlane Digital release featuring teal-colored packaging, with each figure getting a companion digital release. It looks like Green Arrow is back and is ready for blood as McFarlane brings the popular Longbow Hunters DC Comics miniseries to life. Published in 1987 and written and illustrated by Mike Grell, this dark and gritty storyline took Oliver Queen to new levels, moving away from the gimmicks to a more grounded urban vigilante. Set in Seattle, the series follows Oliver tracking down a serial killer known as the Seattle Slasher while also dealing with the resurgence of his archenemy, Shado. This new series required a new outfit, and McFarlane Tosy brought that classic Longbow Hunters Robin Hood look to life. Green Arrow will come with a longbow, a single arrow, a bundle of arrows, a collectible card, and a base. Mr. Queen takes his shot in July 2024 for $24.99, and pre-orders are already live online, including at McFarlane Toys Store.

Green Arrow (Longbow Hunter) Brings Skill to the DC Multiverse

"Oliver Queen is the Green Arrow, a hero who uses his skills as an expert archer to bring justice to the streets of Seattle. Son of billionaire industrialist Robert Queen, Oliver wasted his younger years as a playboy before a terrorist attack left him stranded on an island where he was forced to use his skills to survive. After three years, he returned home a changed man, determined to be something new; something better. Facing assassins and superpowered villains while dealing with secrets from his own family's past, the Green Arrow is determined to bring justice to the streets of his city, one arrow at a time."

Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes longbow, arrow, arrow cluster and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

