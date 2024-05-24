Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, sideshow collectible, superman

Sideshows Goes Up, Up and Away with New DC Comics Superman Statue

The Man of Steel is back as the legendary hero known as Superman is getting a new Premium Format statue from Sideshow Collectibles

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles unveils a 33" tall Superman Premium Format statue.

Superman comes to life with two head sculpts depicting his varied ages.

High-flying details include a classic costume and a dynamic cloud base.

Available in March 2025, fans can pre-order the statue for $725.

It is not a bird, it is not a plane, it is the newest DC Comics Premium Statue from Sideshow Collectibles with Superman. The Man of Steel is taking flight with a gorgeous new statue that comes in a whopping 33" tall. Kal-El is ready to save the city with incredible detail as Sideshow perfectly sculpted the iconic DC Comics red and blue suit. From muscle definition and bright popping colors to Clark's expression and his flowing cape, this is one Superman statue that will be a testament to the legendary hero in their collection. Two Superman head sculpts will also be included featuring young and older versions of the Last Son of Krypton. Collectors will be able to bring home this next level Superman statue home in March 2025 for a mighty $725. Pre-orders and payment plans are offered through Sideshow Collectibles and are already live and waiting for lift-off.

Superman Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles

"Sideshow presents the Superman Premium Format™ Figure, an exhilarating DC collectible embodying this super hero's unwavering commitment to justice. This intricate, fully sculpted Superman Premium Format Figure presents Superman at his most extraordinary. It includes two interchangeable portraits, each with variations in hairstyle and expression, for fans to display their favorite version of the hero."

"Clark Kent's altruistic alter ego wears his classic red, blue, and yellow comic costume, with the iconic symbol of the House of El emblazoned across the impressive musculature of his chest. The Last Son of Krypton launches from a base of swirling clouds created by the sheer power and grace of his movement. From the curl of his black hair to the vibrant color of his boots and cape, every detail showcases the Man of Steel's incredible strength and determination."

