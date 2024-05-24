Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Atom Return to the Silver Age with McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is back with some new DC Comics figures including the return of the Atom

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Atom figure in Silver Age costume, releasing July 2024.

Included: 7" detailed Atom figure, swappable hands, mini Atom figure, and base.

Atom joins DC Multiverse collection with up to 22 articulation points.

Each figure comes with a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible and art card.

Ray Palmer, also known as the Atom, is an iconic character inside the world of DC Comics and first appeared in Showcase #34 back in 1961. Palmer is a brilliant physicist and professor who discovers a fragment of a white dwarf star. With science, he uses this discovery to create a lens that is capable of shrinking objects to subatomic sizes. When a time arose, he used his experiment on himself, which allowed him to shrink and grow, keeping his full strength at any size and taking on the name Atom. McFarlane Toys is capturing the power of the Atom with their latest DC Comics Digital DC Multiverse figure.

Ray Palmer is back, and this time, he is in his DC Comics Silver Age costume for a brand new 7" McFarlane Toys release. Atom will come with a pair of swappable hands and a miniaturized version of himself, which is always a fun addition to any shrinking hero. This release will also come with a companion McFarlane Tosy Digital Collectible, allowing fans to also have a digital version of this release. The Atom is set for a July 2024 release for $24.99, and pre-orders are already live online, including McFarlane Toys Store.

The Atom (DC: The Silver Age) Comes to McFarlane Toys

"Ray Palmer is science liaison to S.H.A.D.E. and a hero in his own right as the Atom. He is also the creator of the Ant Farm, a pioneer in miniaturization technology, and a recent welcome addition to the Justice League of America."

Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes mini Atom figure and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS phygital figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!