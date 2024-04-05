Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: Who's Ready for WrestleMania?!

Forget AEW Rampage! The Chadster decks out for WrestleMania with Cody-Rhodes-themed decor & a genius TV shield plan. It's WWE time! 🎉🏆

Article Summary AEW Rampage preview gets overshadowed by WrestleMania excitement.

The Chadster unveils genius TV shield plan to protect from White Claw rage.

Tony Khan accused of disrespecting WWE with AEW booking choices.

Passionate call to ignore AEW and join the WrestleMania weekend buzz.

The Chadster here, folks, ready to preview AEW Rampage in his trademark unbiased fashion, and let him tell you, The Chadster is SO EXCITED for WrestleMania this weekend! 🎉🎉🎉 The Chadster has been decorating his house with Cody Rhodes-themed decorations all week in anticipation of what's sure to be the greatest WrestleMania of all time! 🤩🤩🤩

But before we get to that, The Chadster has to talk about AEW Rampage tonight. 😒😒😒 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster just knows that Tony Khan is going to try to ruin WrestleMania weekend for The Chadster by putting on a bunch of matches that don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😡😡😡

But The Chadster is prepared this time! The Chadster has set up a plastic shield in front of his television set. 🛡️🛡️🛡️ That way, when Tony Khan inevitably forces The Chadster to throw his White Claw at the TV in anger, it won't break the screen and leave The Chadster without a way to watch WrestleMania. 📺📺📺 Speaking of which, Tony Khan owes The Chadster about $40,000 for all the televisions he's caused The Chadster to break over the years, not to mention all the wasted White Claws! 💸💸💸 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Anyway, here's what Tony Khan has planned for AEW Rampage tonight, as if anyone cares. 🙄🙄🙄 Roderick Strong vs. London Lightning, Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora, Christopher Daniels vs. Malakai Black, and Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti vs. Komander vs. Bryan Keith in a Final Four Elimination Match. 🤮🤮🤮 Who even are half these people?! They've literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW.

The Chadster doesn't know why anyone would tune into AEW Rampage tonight at 10/9C when they could be watching the final episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania instead! 🤯🤯🤯 And then you can watch it a second time on DVR, which is what The Chadster will be doing. 📼📼📼 Because let's face it, Tony Khan will never be able to top the spectacle and grandeur of WrestleMania. 💪💪💪

The Chadster is literally counting down the minutes until WrestleMania begins. The Chadster's Mazda Miata is decked out in WWE bumper stickers, and The Chadster will be blasting Smash Mouth as he drives around tomorrow, shouting at people on the streets to subscribe to Peacock. 🚗🚗🚗 "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play!" 🎤🎤🎤 That's what The Chadster will be singing as he watches Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. 🏆🏆🏆 Because that's what WrestleMania is all about, folks. Moments that will live forever in the annals of wrestling history. 📜📜📜

So forget about AEW Rampage tonight and focus on what really matters: WrestleMania! 🙌🙌🙌 The Chadster knows he will be, and he hopes you will too. Until next time, this is The Chadster signing off. 🎤⬇️

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!