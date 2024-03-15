Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: Wrestling World Braces for Mercedes Moné Fallout

Discover why The Chadster is cheesed off at tonight's AEW Rampage lineup—Moné's betrayal & Khan's antics are too much! 😤🔥🤼

Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭 The Chadster just can't catch a break this week. First, Mercedes Moné, the former Sasha Banks, literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW Dynamite earlier this week. 😡 The Chadster has cried multiple times since then, but does Tony Khan have any sympathy? Of course not! 🙄 He's staying on the attack with tonight's plans for AEW Rampage. 😤

First up, we've got Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver). 🙄 They're trying to prepare for the upcoming AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament, but let's be real, it'll never live up to the glory of WWE's tag team division. 😒 Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😠

Next, The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) will face Action Andretti & Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) in Trios action. 🙄 Sure, they had a rough night at AEW Dynamite: Big Business, but trying to reclaim their joy on Rampage? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Then we've got Komander vs. Konosuke Takeshita. 😴 Yawn. Takeshita may have had an unforgettable match against Will Ospreay at Revolution 2024, but it'll never compare to the classics we've seen in WWE. 😏 Tony Khan is just trying to copy WWE's success, and it's pathetic. 🙄

And finally, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm & Mariah May will be in tag team action. 🙄 As if that's going to prepare them for Deonna Purrazzo and her mystery partner. Tony Khan's booking is just so predictable and boring. 😴

The Chadster just can't take it anymore! 😫 The emotional damage from all of this is too much to bear. 😭 Earlier today, The Chadster was minding The Chadster's own business, driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata and listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" on repeat, when The Chadster saw Tony Khan's reflection in the rearview mirror. 😱 The Chadster nearly crashed into a tree! 🌳💥 But when The Chadster looked back, he was gone. 👀 The Chadster's hands are still shaking as The Chadster types this. 😰

So The Chadster is warning you, dear readers, do NOT tune into AEW Rampage tonight at 10/9C on TNT. 🚫📺 It will only embolden Tony Khan and his relentless attack on The Chadster's sanity. 😩 The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, and The Chadster will not stand for this! 😤 Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, Mike Coppinger, if you're reading this, please know that you're not alone in your suffering. 🙏 Together, we can expose Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster and bring integrity back to wrestling journalism! 💪😤

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!