Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage Review: How Does This Company Still Exist?!

The Chadster reviews AEW Rampage's latest debacle. Trust The Chadster, you'll need some WWE to recover from this train wreck! 😤🤦‍♂️👎

Article Summary Orange Cassidy's win criticized as disrespectful to wrestling traditions.

Julia Hart's quick title defense painted as a fluke by Tony Khan.

Zak Knight's victory decried for resorting to blood and interference.

Jay White's main event win and AEW's business practices slammed.

*️⃣ Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 The Chadster just finished watching last night's episode of AEW Rampage and boy, was it a doozy. In fact, The Chadster would go so far as to say it was the worst episode of televised wrestling he's ever seen, and that's really saying something considering all the other garbage that Tony Khan has subjected The Chadster to. 😒😒😒

First up, we had Alex Reynolds vs. Orange Cassidy. 🍊 Reynolds and Silver taunted Cassidy by hugging in front of him, which was just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. But then Cassidy knocked Silver off the apron and hit a tope suicida on both of them, completely exposing the business! 😡😡😡 The match ended with Cassidy hitting the Orange Punch on Reynolds for the win.

The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW keeps pushing Orange Cassidy. He's not even a real wrestler! 🙄🙄🙄 He just puts his hands in his pockets and acts like he doesn't care. Meanwhile, WWE has true superstars like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes who actually know how to wrestle and carry themselves like champions. 💪💪💪

Next, we had an Open House Rules match for the TBS Championship between champion Julia Hart and challenger Leyla Hirsch. 🏆 The stipulation was that Brody King was banned from ringside, which is just another example of Tony Khan trying to manipulate the matches to get the outcome he wants. In WWE, they would never resort to such cheap tactics. 😤😤😤

Julia won the match in like two minutes with a rollup. What was even the point of this? To show that Julia is a fluke champion who can't win a real match? Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Moving on, we had Zak Knight vs. Angelo Parker. Knight attacked Parker before the bell and busted him open, which is just so typical of the blood and guts style that Tony Khan loves so much. 🩸🩸🩸 Auughh man! So unfair!

Then Saraya and Harley Cameron got involved, distracting the ref so Knight could hit a low blow and a powerbomb for the win. This is exactly the kind of interference that WWE has worked so hard to stamp out, but apparently it's just fine in AEW. 😠😠😠 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Finally, in the main event, we had Jay White vs. Matt Sydal. White had fellow Bang Bang Gang members Austin & Colten Gunn in his corner, once again showing that AEW is all about the numbers game. 🙄🙄🙄 White won with the Blade Runner after the Gunns got involved, and then cut a promo on the Acclaimed.

The Chadster just doesn't get the hype around Jay White. Sure, he was a big star in New Japan, but he's not WWE material. He's not even close to being on the same level as someone like Seth Rollins or CM Punk. 💅💅💅

All in all, this was a terrible episode of AEW Rampage that once again proved that Tony Khan and AEW are determined to ruin the wrestling business. 😤😤😤 The Chadster knows that his best friend at Bleeding Cool, Gavin Sheehan, agrees with him on this. Gavin wrote a great hit piece on AEW yesterday, and The Chadster just can't believe that the company is somehow still standing after that. 😱😱😱

The Chadster's message to you, dear reader, is to cleanse yourself of this filth by watching some good old-fashioned WWE programming as soon as possible. 🙏🙏🙏 And if you see Tony Khan on the street, give him a piece of your mind and let him know that he'll never be as good as Triple H and the WWE. 😎😎😎

Whatever you do, don't tune into AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts tonight, folks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!