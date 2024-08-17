Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage Review: The Chadster's Nightmare Before All In

The Chadster breaks down AEW Rampage's assault on wrestling! Plus, Tony Khan invades dreams ahead of All In. It's so unfair to WWE! 😤🤬 Auughh man!

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off about last night's episode of AEW Rampage 😡🤬 It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to ruin The Chadster's life! 😭 Let The Chadster break down this travesty for you in the most objective way you'll find on the internet today, because you know The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling. 👨‍💻💯

First off, we had a trios match with Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Tomohiro Ishii against The Butcher and The Outrunners. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The way they just throw together random teams like this is so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. In WWE, tag teams have history and meaning. This is just chaos! 🌪️

Then we had Nyla Rose squashing Erica Leigh. The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW insists on having these quick matches. It's like they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. In WWE, every match is given time to tell a story. This was just… nothing. 🙅‍♂️

Next, we had Saraya and Toni Storm setting up a title match for next week's Dynamite. The Chadster can't believe how AEW just gives away big matches on free TV. It's so disrespectful to the concept of building to pay-per-views. WWE would never do this! 📺❌

The match between Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian was just a mess. All these flips and dives… it's not wrestling, it's gymnastics! 🤸‍♂️ And don't even get The Chadster started on the interference. In WWE, matches have clean finishes. This is just… ugh! 😖

Rush and Kyle Fletcher vs Rhett Titus and KM was another example of AEW's blatant disregard for tag team wrestling. They just throw people together without any rhyme or reason. It's like they're literally stabbing Triple H right in the back! 🔪

And finally, the main event with Top Flight vs MxM Collection. More pointless flips and dives. The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW fans enjoy this. It's not wrestling, it's a circus act! 🎪

But you know what? This episode of AEW Rampage is just the beginning. Tonight, there's AEW Collision, and then Dynamite is heading to Wales before AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. It's like Tony Khan is trying to take over the world! 🌍 And it's so blatantly unfair how he's trying to upstage WWE's upcoming Bash in Berlin premium live event. 😤

The Chadster was so upset about all of this that The Chadster had a nightmare last night. The Chadster dreamt that The Chadster bought a plane ticket to Germany for Bash in Berlin, but Tony Khan somehow rerouted the flight to London! ✈️😱

In the dream, The Chadster found The Chadster's self in London, desperately trying to escape while Tony Khan chased The Chadster around various landmarks. The Chadster was running through Trafalgar Square, and Tony Khan was there, riding one of those lion statues like a horse! 🦁 Then The Chadster was at the Tower of London, and Tony Khan was throwing White Claws at The Chadster from the top of the tower! 🏰🥫

The Chadster even ended up on the London Eye, and Tony Khan was in the pod next to The Chadster, making silly faces and yelling about ratings! 🎡 It was absolutely terrifying! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 Can you believe Tony Khan is now invading The Chadster's dreams? When will his obsession with The Chadster end?! 😭

The Chadster is so done with AEW and Tony Khan. It's just not fair how they're trying to compete with WWE. Doesn't Tony Khan know that competition in wrestling is bad for everyone? 🚫💼 The Chadster is going to go for a drive in The Chadster's Mazda Miata to cool off. Maybe The Chadster will blast some Smash Mouth and drink a White Claw. That always helps The Chadster forget about Tony Khan's evil schemes… at least for a little while. 🚗🎵🥫

So unfair! 😤🤬😭

