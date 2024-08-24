Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage: The Chadster is All Out Before AEW All In

The Chadster reviews the worst episode of AEW Rampage ever! 😱 Tony Khan's latest disaster has The Chadster cheesed off and throwing White Claws. 🥫💥

Article Summary Tony Khan's booking on AEW Rampage lacks storytelling and structure, disrespecting the wrestling business.

The Chadster criticizes the chaotic and unstructured matches, comparing them unfavorably to WWE's superior storytelling.

Women and tag teams were poorly showcased on AEW Rampage, unlike WWE's well-organized divisions.

The Chadster blames Tony Khan for ruining wrestling and personal troubles, including his marriage issues.

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😡😤 Last night's episode of AEW Rampage was quite possibly the worst episode of televised so-called wrestling The Chadster has ever seen in his life. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and it's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Let's start with the trios match that opened AEW Rampage. 🤼‍♂️ Brian Cage, The Beast Mortos, and Johnny TV faced off against Kyle O'Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Tomohiro Ishii. The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes when he saw all these random people thrown together in a match. 🙄 Where's the storytelling? Where's the build-up? This is exactly why WWE is superior – they would never just throw random wrestlers into a match without months of carefully planned storylines.

And don't even get The Chadster started on the fact that Kyle O'Reilly's team won. 😠 It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to cheese The Chadster off by pushing ex-WWE talent. It's just so unfair to WWE. And having The Undisputed Kingdom at ringside? 🙄 That's just Tony Khan trying to copy WWE's Bloodline storyline, but failing miserably.

Next up was Roderick Strong versus Fuego Del Sol. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes when he saw how sloppy and unstructured this match was. It's like Tony Khan doesn't even care about proper wrestling technique anymore. And the way they're pushing Roddy? It's clear they're just trying to capitalize on his WWE history. The match itself? Pure chaos. No proper structure, no respect for the traditional wrestling style that WWE has perfected. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business.

Then there was the women's match between Mina Shirakawa and Robyn Renegade. 👎 The Chadster was appalled by the lack of solid storytelling and structure in this match. This is not how you book a women's division, Tony! WWE knows how to properly showcase their female talent, but AEW just doesn't get it.

The tag team match between The Iron Savages and Gates of Agony was just a mess. 😵‍💫 The Chadster couldn't keep track of who was who, and the action was way too fast-paced. Whatever happened to good old-fashioned rest holds and chinlocks? This is why WWE is the pinnacle of wrestling entertainment.

Finally, the main event with The Von Erichs against The Outrunners was just the cherry on top of this disaster sundae. 🍒🍨 The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes when he saw Dustin Rhodes at ringside. Has he forgotten everything WWE did for him? When is his contract finally up so he can return to being Goldust in WWE? And that post-match brawl? Pure chaos. WWE would never end a show with such disorganized mayhem.

The Chadster is so upset about this episode of AEW Rampage that he had to throw his White Claw seltzer at the TV. 🥫💥 Of course, this created a mess, and when The Chadster asked Keighleyanne to clean it up, she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 This is all Tony Khan's fault for ruining The Chadster's marriage!

But the true danger is yet to come. 😱 First, AEW Collision will air tonight, and then, tomorrow, will be AEW All In emanating on PPV from London. It's more important than ever before for true wrestling fans to respect WWE and avoid AEW at all costs. 🚫

In fact, The Chadster believes that the UK should be kicked out of NATO for hosting AEW's PPV in London. 🇬🇧❌ How dare they betray the wrestling world like this? It's just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to take over the world and destroy everything The Chadster holds dear.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!