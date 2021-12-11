AEW Rampage: Tony Khan Expands Child Army By Signing Hook

Hook made his in-ring debut on AEW Rampage last night, defeating Fuego del Sol in a squash match to become undefeated in the company. Following the match, Tony Khan announced that Hook is officially All Elite. Hook is only the latest in a long line of AEW wrestlers to benefit from Tony Khan's support of nepotism.

Tony Khan already has Dusty Rhodes' kids working for him in AEW. Billy Gunn's large adult sons are AEW superstars. D-Von Dudley's kids have wrestled there. Arn Anderson's kid has a job in AEW. Brian Pillman's kid. Even Sting's kid, Darby Allin, is prominently featured on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. The list goes on and on. Clearly, Tony Khan doesn't believe people should earn their place in the wrestling business, like WWE superstars such as Triple H, Randy Orton, and Stephanie McMahon have. But that's to be expected from someone like Tony Khan, who has zero respect for the wrestling business.

Here are some highlights from the match on AEW Rampage last night:

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling