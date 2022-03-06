AEW Revolution: Matches, Start Time, Potential Surprises, and More

The wait is over; AEW Revolution happens tonight. Here's everything you need to know about the PPV, including the match card, the start time, how to watch it, and what unadvertised surprises to expect.

The pre-show begins at 7PM ET and can be watched on AEW's YouTube channel and on Bleacher Report. AEW Revolution's main card starts at 8PM. You can watch that on traditional PPV, or on Bleacher Report in the U.S. and Fite TV internationally (or with an international vpn). The price on Bleacher Report is $49.99, but it's cheaper in other regions on Fite. You can also watch AEW Revolution in select movie theaters. The show is emanating from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando Florida, where it is sold out, but you could still score tickets from scalpers (or the "secondary market" as it's those vultures are called these days).

AEW Revolution: The Buy-In Pre-Show Match Card

Hook vs. QT Marshall

Hook has been disrespecting his former teacher, QT Marshall, for weeks. QT Marshall is very butthurt about it. Hook is a rising star and will make quick work of Marshall in this match.

Prediction: Hook wins

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch

Both Statlander and Hirsch have been tweaking their characters during their feud, and both are on their way up. Only one woman can win though, and Statlander seems best positioned to advance to a title feud if she wins the match at Revolution.

Prediction: Kris Statlander wins

Death Triangle vs. House of Black

House of Black have been on a roll of late as Buddy Matthews recently joined Malakai Black and Brody King to establish the dark stable. Death Triangle added Erick Redbeard (formerly Rowan in WWE) to replace an injured Rey Fenix in a trios match at AEW Revolution. But noticeably absent after Redbeard's surprise appearance on Rampage: an Erick Redbeard is All Elite graphic from Tony Khan. That means we can assume Redbeard may be working a one-off match or a short term deal.

Prediction: The House Always Wins

AEW Revolution: Main Card

Matt Hardy, Andrade El Ídolo, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting

Since there aren't really high stakes for this match, it could really go either way. Hardy and Andrade seem headed for a split, especially with Hardy's brother likely on his way to AEW soon, potentially next week, so friction can easily cost them the match here. And the fans will love a big babyface triumph.

Prediction: Guevara, Allin, and Sting win

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston's everyman gimmick is beloved by AEW's fans. Jericho is a living legend who has stepped up his game for this feud. Why? To make it all the more special when Kingston gets the win. Jericho loves nothing more than making a star, and he can elevate Kingston in a major way here without harming his own rep.

Prediction: Eddie Kingston wins

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Orange Kassidy vs. Wardlow vs. Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

You don't' make a big deal out of signing Keith Lee and then have him not win the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. In other words, AEW isn't going to pull a WWE.

Prediction: Keith Lee wins

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

This match seems like the very start of a feud, not the ending of one. Danielson wants Moxley to join him in a new stable to rule AEW. Moxley wants Danielson to bleed with him in the ring first. It makes sense for Danielson to win here and earn Moxley's respect, for Moxley to join him, leading to unlimited storyline potential before they blow up and feud for real.

Prediction: Bryan Danielson wins

Dog Collar Match: MJF vs. CM Punk

CM Punk vs. MJF may be the hottest match on a card full of hot matches. MJF and Punk have really stepped things up since MJF beat Punk in Chicago, with promos over the last two weeks on a whole nother level. MJF already has a win over Punk and is in desperate need of comeuppance for everything he's done. Punk doesn't need the win, but the fans need it for him.

Prediciton: Punk wins

TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti

Sorry, Tay Conti. There's no way you're taking Cargill's TBS Championship and ending her undefeated streak.

Prediction: Jade Cargill retains

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks

The tag team championship reign of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus has barely just begun, and fans waited forever for Jungle Boy to finally win the big one, so it would be a shame for them to lose at their first PPV defense at AEW Revolution. Plus, The Bucks and reDRagon seem headed for a feud with each other in the near future, so friction between the two could easily allow the champs to retain despite the odds against them.

Prediction: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus retain

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa is one of AEW's best rivalries and it seems like Baker's title run has always been headed toward a pivotal confrontation with Rosa. Baker has held the belt for nine months now and if any belt is changing hands at AEW Revolution, this one seems the most ready for a new direction. Baker's heel character deserves comeuppance and she won't be hurt by losing to her longtime rival.

Prediction: Thunder Rosa wins the belt

AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole

AEW didn't spend all that time building up Hangman Page just to have him drop the belt so soon. And he definitely won't drop it to the former face of the competition in their first match. Though Cole could really use a big win in AEW, it seems unlikely to happen here.

Prediction: Hangman Page retains

Potential Surprises

We know what's advertised for AEW Revolution, but what about unadvertised surprises?

Likely: Sw3rve Debuts

The most likely debut tonight is for former NXT star Sw3rve, who has been rumored to sign with AEW for a while (and who has done so, according to Fightful).

Possible: Cesaro Debuts

Another potential surprise tonight is Cesaro, whose contract expired when he and WWE couldn't agree on a new one. That means Cesaro is a free agent with no non-compete clause, so he could show up at AEW Revolution tonight, though there are no specific rumors he will do so.

Longshot: Cody Returns

Cody Rhodes has been rumored to join WWE since he split from AEW, but all may not be what it seems. Even setting aside the belief that Cody's departure could be a work and that Cody will be booking a rebooted Ring of Honor, new dirt sheet reports indicate talks between Rhodes and WWE have fizzled out which means Cody could have a change of heart about taking a lower offer from Tony Khan and finally turning heel. IT would be better than taking chump change to reprise his role as Stardust, after all. Still, consider this one a longshot.

Of course, anything could happen and there is no shortage of free agents in the wrestling business right now, so pretty much anyone not under contract or non-compete could potentially show up in AEW right now. On top of that, there's also the possibility of wrestlers walking through the forbidden door from another company like NJPW or Impact. Tune into AEW Revolution at 7PM Eastern tonight and we'll all find out together.

