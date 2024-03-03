Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Revolution, recaps, wardlow, wrestling

AEW Revolution Results: Wardlow Earns Title Shot in 8-Man Scramble

Chaos at AEW Revolution as Wardlow wins an 8-Man scramble! 😤🥊 Read why The Chadster thinks it's all a scheme to ruin wrestling and his life!

Article Summary Wardlow clinches a title shot in AEW's chaotic 8-Man Scramble at Revolution.

AEW accused of using gimmicks over talent, undermining pro wrestling.

Wardlow's sudden push criticized as erratic and harmful to his star potential.

Bleacher Report outage briefly shields fans from AEW's "travesty".

Auughh man! So unfair! Once again, AEW has managed to serve up a prime slice of infuriating action at AEW Revolution, and The Chadster can't help but feel it's another targeted affront by that obsessive Tony Khan to cheese The Chadster off! 😤🤯 So, let's talk about what transpired, okay? The All-Star 8-Man Scramble, which was nothing like the celebration of wrestling it would have been if WWE did it, was instead an all-you-can-eat buffet of chaos and "MEAT!" chants that saw Wardlow coming out on top. But let's get the facts straight first! 😒

In this hodgepodge of mayhem, the likes of Brian Cage, Chris Jericho, Dante Martin, Hook, Lance Archer, Magnus, the aforementioned Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs all battled to earn a future shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. With bodies flying everywhere and nonstop action, it was nearly impossible for The Chadster to keep track of it all! And then there's the crowd, with their "MEAT!" chants as these beefy competitors went at it. 😡🍖

And, okay, let's just cut to the cheese here: Wardlow powerbombed Dante Martin to win after Jericho's fog machine antics with Hobbs. Really now, a fog machine? 🌫️👎 AEW loves their toys more than their talent, it seems. And to The Chadster, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Using gadgetry and gizmos to decide the fate of a championship opportunity is just… well, The Chadster has no words (at least any fit to print here).

Now let's talk about Wardlow. After beating MJF over a year ago, AEW just parked him in a cul-de-sac of irrelevancy, spinning his wheels like a Miata on an endless patch of ice (which is not the way a Miata should be driven). And then, out of nowhere, he's now a credible challenger for the title again? That's not how you book a wrestling star, Tony khan! 🚗🚗 You've got to build momentum, not treat it like some kind of stop-and-go traffic! It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😡

And let's not forget the earlier results that also cheesed The Chadster off. Christian Cage held onto his TNT Championship with some help from Nick Wayne. Interference, really? 🤬 And then there's Eddie Kingston retaining his Continental Crown championship over Bryan Danielson. The post-match handshake was just the cherry on top of this mockery sundae. A handshake in AEW carries about as much weight as Tony Khan's commitment to the wrestling business!

Well, there was one small glimpse of light in The Chadster's otherwise dark and gloomy night. A Bleacher Report outage meant that countless wrestling fans were spared from having to watch the travesty that the first three matches of AEW Revolution were bound to be. For a brief, beautiful moment, The Chadster felt like maybe the universe was finally realizing the damage AEW does to the sanctity of wrestling. 😌🛑

But no, it was too good to last. That dang Tony Khan just had to provide an alternative, didn't he? Making the PPV available on Fite TV? AUGH, why?! 😫📺 The Chadster's brief moment of reprieve was stolen away faster than a Smash Mouth track can get the party started. Tony Khan's obsession with trying to peeve The Chadster seriously knows no bounds. 😒👎

Thank you all watching #AEWRevolution tonight For anyone with issues ordering on @BleacherReport, I understand BR's app has now fixed the issue on most platforms + just to ensure everyone can view the ppv, we've now been cleared to offer Revolution on @FiteTV in the US as well! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In conclusion, Wardlow winning the All-Star 8-Man Scramble? It's clearly a personal attack. Tony Khan, do you have to schedule your shows to explicitly cheese off The Chadster? Can't you see you're ruining not just professional wrestling but The Chadster's life, while The Chadster's just trying to enjoy the ride in his Mazda Miata, listening to Smash Mouth, and doing some dang unbiased journalism? 😤🚗🎶

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!