AEW Shocker: Tony Khan Plans Major Announcement for Next Week

In a move that no one could have seen coming unless they noticed that this happens approximately once every six weeks, AEW announced on Dynamite last night that next week's show will feature a "huge announcement" by owner Tony Khan. Khan most recently made a huge announcement back in March when he announced the purchase of Ring of Honor. Huge announcements by Tony Khan are not to be confused with major signings of hot free agents, which alternate with huge announcements on a regular cycle.

For more on what Tony Khan could have in store for AEW plans, we spoke with world-renowned Wrestlologist and purveyor of the esteemed Wrestling Maligner dirt sheet, "The Professor" Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms.

"It could be anything, really," explained The Professor. "Maybe Tony Khan is going to announce that long-awaited streaming deal with HBO Max. Maybe it will be a major event in Europe. Maybe he is going to try to outbid Elon Musk for Twitter so he can finally put an end to the bot army that's been making fun of AEW on the service. Who knows?"

Asked if repeatedly using huge announcements and major signings to draw viewers to AEW Dynamite could result in diminishing returns over time, Puffinbottoms seemed skeptical. "Have you paid attention to wrestling fans at all? How often do they fall for the same old gimmicks and angles? This will be no different. People will tune in."

The announcement isn't the only draw for Dynamite next week. In addition to whatever Tony Khan has to say, Darby Allin will face Andrade El Ídolo in a coffin match, Hook will be in action against an unnamed opponent, Wardlow will take on The Butcher, and in men's and women's qualifiers for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, Jungle Boy will face Kyle O'Reilly and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will take on Danielle Kamela.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, wrestling