AEW Star Chris Jericho on Missed Opportunity/Dream Match & Much More

Chris Jericho spoke with us about his in-ring missed opportunities/dream matches, the chances of an AEW/WWE "super event," and more.

Chris Jericho is one of the most venerable figures in pro-wrestling history. He earns the distinction as the only current active talent to win gold for ECW, WCW, WWE, ROH, New Japan, and AEW. He's also the fourth WWE Grand Slam Champion and won the inaugural AEW World Championship. Having just celebrated the 34th anniversary of his in-ring debut, Jericho was trained by Ed Langley and the legendary Hart Dungeon under Stu Hart. While promoting his latest horror film in Cineverse's Terrifier 3, the AEW star spoke with Bleeding Cool to reflect on his career, who he wishes he had spent more time in the ring with, his biggest in-ring missed opportunities if he sees North America's two biggest wrestling promotions in AEW & WWE collaborate for a super show, and what next wrestling biopic he would like to see.

AEW Star Chris Jericho on Undertaker, Bret and Owen Hart, Never Saying Never on an AEW-WWE Supershow

Bleeding Cool: You've accomplished so much in your in-ring career, what have you felt was ever your biggest missed opportunity for a dream match that never was?

I wish I worked with The Undertaker more. We only had two or three matches on TV. We could have a classic storyline had we worked together for a few months. Other than that, the Hart brothers, Owen and Bret, would have been great to work with, but that never happened either. I've worked with everybody else you could ever envision, but occasionally, you get somebody, like I said, Undertaker is one that I wish I could have worked with on a pay-per-view basis."

Given the openness to what happened with cross-promotional events with AEW's Forbidden Door and WWE's working relationship with TNA Wrestling, do you feel like AEW and WWE would work together on like a similar stage super show or a live event?

It's above my pay grade as far as if that would ever happen. In this day and age, there's nothing you can poo-poo on because, as you mentioned, AEW changed the landscape of what wrestling companies were doing as far as working with New Japan and working with CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre). We worked with TNA a couple of years ago, NWA, and all those companies, then WWE followed suit. Would there ever be an AEW-WWE supershow? It wouldn't surprise me, but I don't think it would happen because of the television rights. Listen, there's probably a much better chance of it happening in 2024 than it was in 2023 or 2022. We'll have to wait and see what the powers that be decided on.

I love your work on Vice's 'Dark Side of the Ring,' and I was wondering what the success of 'The Iron Claw' (2023) and 'The Wrestler', which I wanted to add. I enjoyed your work with Mickey Rourke in that segment in WWE. Do you think we'll see more wrestling biopics in the future, and who do you think would be the ideal next subject?

I don't think anybody quite understands the behind-the-scenes of pro wrestling and when you see, you know, movies like 'The Iron Claw', and shows like 'Dark Side of the Ring,' it opens that door a bit. The Hart family would be an interesting subject for a biopic, but you could pick anybody anytime, and there would be something interesting about it. Wrestling is neither fish nor fowl. It's real, and it's not. It's sports, and it's entertainment. It's everything in between. It's interesting all across the board. The Hart family with the 12 children, eight of them getting into wrestling, and then Stu's story, all the back story there, would be quite interesting.

Terrifier 3, which also stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren LeVara, Samantha Scaffidi, Daniel Roebuck, Tom Savini, Jason Patric, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Clint Howard, and Krsy Fox, comes to theaters on October 11th. AEW weekly shows Dynamite airs on Wednesdays on TBS, Rampage airs on Fridays on TNT, and Collision airs on Saturdays on TNT.

