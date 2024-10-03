Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Celebrates Triumphant 5th Anniversary Amidst TV Deal

AEW Dynamite commemorated its fifth anniversary with a momentous episode, basking in the glow of a landmark multi-year TV deal that propels the promotion to new heights.

Ospreay vs. Ricochet ends in a draw as Takeshita interrupts; impactful storytelling continues to thrive.

Jericho challenges ROH champion Briscoe, with emotions flaring after a personal confrontation.

Danielson defeats Okada in a title match, tensions rise in Blackpool Combat Club with Moxley's cryptic actions.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) marked a momentous occasion last night as it celebrated the fifth anniversary of its flagship show, AEW Dynamite. The special episode, broadcast live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, served not only as a reflection on the company's remarkable journey but also as a victory lap following the announcement of a monumental multi-year television rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). The new agreement, rumored to average $185 million per year, not only propels AEW into profitability but also cements its status as the second-most lucrative wrestling promotion in history. This milestone ensures that AEW will remain a formidable force in the wrestling landscape for years to come, with Dynamite poised to outlast the six-year run of World Championship Wrestling's (WCW) Nitro.

The evening commenced with an electrifying atmosphere as fans eagerly anticipated a card stacked with high-profile matches and surprise appearances. The opening contest featured AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defending his title against Ricochet in a match that had the crowd on their feet even before the first lock-up. The two athletes, renowned for their aerial prowess and storied rivalry, delivered a masterclass in high-flying athleticism and technical skill. Their encounter culminated in a dramatic draw after both competitors' shoulders were pinned simultaneously, prompting AEW President Tony Khan to restart the match. However, the renewed bout was abruptly interrupted by Konosuke Takeshita, setting up a three-way dance for AEW WrestleDream, and adding another layer to the burgeoning narratives within AEW.

Backstage, Mercedes Moné, the TBS Champion, showcased her characteristic confidence, highlighting her contributions to AEW's success. In a surprising twist, Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP), who made his AEW debut last week, interrupted, engaging in a tantalizing exchange with Moné and extending an invitation to join his burgeoning AEW stable. MVP appeared again later in a segment with Prince Nana, introducing Shelton Benjamin to the roster as the head of the complaint department of his new "business." This development fueled further speculation that Bobby Lashley may soon follow, potentially reuniting a formidable alliance within AEW and signaling a significant shift in the promotion's talent landscape.

In a segment that rang with truth despite The Learning Tree gimmick's sarcastic nature, Chris Jericho gloated over AEW's new TV deal, of course taking credit for the company's success. Jericho went on to reflect on his storied career and issue a challenge to Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion Mark Briscoe. The exchange escalated when Jericho invoked the memory of Briscoe's late brother, leading to a physical altercation and setting up a deeply personal championship match at the upcoming Wrestle Dream event.

The action continued with "Hangman" Adam Page facing Juice Robinson in a fiercely contested bout after an unhinged page brutally attacked Robinson's allies, Austin and Colten Gunn, backstage. The match spilled outside the ring, embodying the intense animosity between the two competitors. Page secured victory through controversial means, utilizing a low blow unseen by the referee—a tactic that continues the ongoing descent of the former babyface star into his new dark, twisted heel persona. The return of Jay White, who intervened post-match to spear Page through a table, elicited a thunderous response from the crowd. White's surprise reappearance adds a compelling dynamic to AEW's storylines and sets the stage for future conflicts.

The women's division was showcased prominently as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., squared off against Serena Deeb in a contest of technical proficiency versus hometown spirit. Baker emerged victorious, but the post-match chaos, involving Queen Aminata and Deeb, underscored the competitiveness and ongoing rivalries within the division. Additionally, tensions flared backstage between AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May and Willow Nightingale, hinting at future confrontations that will undoubtedly captivate audiences.

AEW continued to spotlight emerging talents as Private Party, after quickly dispatching The Iron Savages in a squash match, issued a bold challenge to The Young Bucks, the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Although the Bucks dismissed the challenge in their typical brash fashion, the seed has been planted for a potential clash that could elevate the tag team division to new heights. The unexpected alliance of Private Party with Katsuyori Shibata against Jack Perry and the Bucks in a physical altercation adds further intrigue to the evolving tag team storyline.

The night's main event was a monumental title versus title match between AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. The match exemplified pure wrestling artistry, with both competitors demonstrating why they are considered among the best in the world. The contest, initially governed by a 20-minute time limit for Okada's title, extended beyond as Danielson ultimately secured victory with a backslide pin. The aftermath saw continued tensions within the Blackpool Combat Club, with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Pac making their presence felt. Moxley's cryptic actions and ominous proclamations have fans speculating about a significant storyline development, with rumors swirling about the possible arrival of Shane McMahon in AEW—a move that would send shockwaves through the wrestling industry.

The fifth-anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite was a testament to the promotion's relentless pursuit of innovation and entertainment. The confluence of high-caliber matches, surprise returns, and tangible storyline progression exemplified what makes AEW a unique entity in professional wrestling. Tony Khan and the roster have crafted a product that not only honors the sport's rich history but also pushes its boundaries, engaging both longtime fans and new audiences alike.

With the new television deal ensuring financial stability and expanded reach, AEW is poised to continue its ascent, challenging conventions and solidifying its place as a cornerstone of modern professional wrestling. Last night's episode was not just a celebration of five successful years but a bold statement of intent for the future—a future that promises to be as unpredictable and exhilarating as the action inside the AEW ring.

