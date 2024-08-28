Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: art the clown, Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 Has A Brand New NSFW Trailer This Morning

Terrifier 3 has a brand new, NSFW trailer out this morning. The horror film will release in theaters only on October 11th.

Directed by Damien Leone, the film sees Art the Clown causing chaos in Miles County on Christmas Eve.

The star-studded cast includes David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, and Chris Jericho, among others.

Despite an October release, the Christmas setting aims to bring a fresh, twisted take on holiday horror.

Terrifier 3 has a brand new naughty trailer this morning. It stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliott Fullam, Daniel Roebuck, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, and Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho and Jason Patric, and the film is once again directed by Damien Leone. This comes after the new poster for the film was released over the weekend. Lots of mythology bites are dropped and hinted at in the trailer, and of course, the over-the-top gore is teased and shown. What would Terrifier 3 be without that?

Terrifier 3 Should Be A Huge Hit

In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting's Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions. Phil Falcone Produces, with Lisa Falcone acting as Executive Producer. Co-producers include Michael Leavy, Jason Leavy, George Steuber, and Steve Della Salla. Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, and Erick Opeka, Executive Produce for Cineverse. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor also Executive Produce.

Leone explains why he decided to set Terrifer 3 at Christmas: "You can put this character anywhere, in any setting, at any time, and he would work. He's just so ridiculous in any situation. If I put Art the Clown in the Santa suit, now that makes Art fresh again." It sounds like he had a vision in his head of Art in a Santa suit and went from there. Man, do I hate that this is a Christmas film that is releasing in October. It just feels wrong. That being said, I also have no doubt this will be a huge event when it releases. Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would become a powerhouse horror franchise, but here we are.

Terrifier 3 opens in theaters on October 11th.

