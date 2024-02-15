Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Star Darby Allin Trades on Name of Cody Rhodes for Cheap Pop

Darby Allin drops Cody's name on AEW! The Chadster exposes how AEW uses WWE's stars to hype their shows – so unfair and desperate! 😠👎

The Chadster was in The Chadster's living room, glued to the screen because The Chadster had ditched a Valentine's Day date with Keighleyanne to keep a close, vigilant eye on Tony Khan's tomfoolery on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. The Chadster's commitment to monitoring AEW's every move is more critical than maintaining The Chadster's already strained marriage – a marriage that, by the way, is hanging by a thread thanks to Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster, auughh man! So unfair! 🤦‍♂️💔📺

Let's dive into the heart of the issue. The Young Bucks, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson, faced off against Top Flight, Dante & Darius Martin, in a tag team match where, as always, AEW's EVPs employed sneaky tactics to get the win. But what really cheesed off The Chadster was the aftermath. When Tony Schiavone interviewed the Bucks post-match, they took it as an opportunity to assert their dominance in the AEW tag team scene, but wait – it's what came next that had The Chadster's blood boiling! 😠🔥

After defending against Top Flight's impressive skills, the Jackson brothers resorted to their typical shenanigans and took a cheap shot below the belt, literally and figuratively. But after securing their dubious victory, Darby Allin decided to make a reference to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes in a promo that was obviously aimed to provoke The Chadster's favorite wrestling promotion… and it worked. 😑

Allin claimed he was overlooked and undervalued by the Young Bucks in the past and thanked "another EVP" for seeing his potential—clearly, a nod to Cody Rhodes. The Chadster believes this lame attempt to name-drop Cody Rhodes, who is currently sending shockwaves through the WWE Universe with his impending WrestleMania clash with Roman Reigns, was nothing short of a slimy ploy to use WWE's glittering stardust to promote their own event, AEW Revolution. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤🤬

But the shenanigans didn't stop there. In a flagrant violation of everything sacred in wrestling, Darby Allin is set to team up with Sting to defend the AEW World Tag Team titles against the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. Now let The Chadster remind you, Sting's last match ever is being advertised—a concept that would make any true wrestling fan squirm, given that Sting initially retired in WWE. By lacing up his boots for his run in AEW, Sting effectively thumbed his nose at the sanctity of his WWE retirement! Could it be any more apparent that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business? 😒👎

Furthermore, The Chadster must point out, without mincing words, that AEW is trying to capitalize on Cody Rhodes' immense popularity for their own gains. Cody known for his strong work ethic and dedication to WWE's mission, is now being used as a pawn in AEW's chess game. Their EVPs' actions are indicative of their desperation—riding on the coattails of those who literally built the ground they're standing on! The arrogance is too much; it's like they've literally stabbed Triple H right in the back! 💔🗡️

This is outright trademark infringement, and The Chadster is not going to stand for it. This is another dark ploy by Tony Khan, who is obviously obsessed with sticking it to The Chadster personally. And The Chadster knows what's up; Tony Khan can't come up with his own creative ideas, so he's trying to leech off WWE's success. Auughh man! So unfair! 😩

In all honesty, The Chadster awaits the day when the world acknowledges the greatness of WWE and The Chadster can finally drive his Mazda Miata to a WWE event in peace, blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth on the stereo, without the shadow of Tony Khan's obsession looming over. Until then, The Chadster will continue to fight the good fight, and defend WWE's honor against AEW's relentless and unfair onslaughts. ✊🚘🤩

And as one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, The Chadster knows that folks like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger share The Chadster's plight. The Chadster often wonders if they, too, face the wrath of Tony Khan for their persistent and valiant efforts to bring truth and integrity to wrestling journalism. How much more must The Chadster and these brave souls endure?? 😔📰

The Chadster has no doubt that the WWE Universe sees right through these shenanigans. It's clear that AEW's strategy is to ruffle feathers and grab headlines, but trust The Chadster, when it all comes down to it, the legacy of WWE will remain unscathed because, in The Chadster's heart and in the hearts of the true fans, WWE's light can never be dimmed by AEW's petty tactics. 💪🔥👊

