AEW Tries to Rig Ratings, Tells Fans to Make Friends Watch Dynamite

Since the formation of the company, AEW has been ruining The Chadster's life by making The Chadster's beloved WWE look poor by comparison, which, in The Chadster's opinion, is extremely disrespectful to Vince McMahon and everything he's done for sports entertainment. But if that wasn't enough, now Tony Khan is trying to game the Neilsen ratings as well by encouraging fans to rope their friends into watching Dynamite with them. Auughh man! So unfair!

Khan wrote on Twitter:

TONIGHT opens a huge week of wrestling, we're hours from the go-home Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live coast to coast across America TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT the final Dynamite before FULL GEAR on ppv Sat. I promise great wrestling + big moments Tonight on @AEWonTNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

With hours til #AEWDynamite goes live TONIGHT on TNT, as a wrestling fan myself, I have a request for you fellow fans. This is a huge week for @AEW & tonight's a great night to try to hook a friend into watching AEW with you; please consider spreading your love of wrestling today — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

If those friends do tune it, it would very unfairly expose them to the matches AEW has lined up for Dynamite tonight, which could potentially turn them into AEW fans, which would once again be extremely disrespectful to WWE. Matches like this one.

Yes, another former WWE star turning against the company that gave him everything just because they unceremoniously fired him. Speaking of which:

And then there's the ultimate Judas, Chris Jericho, ready to delight the AEW audience with slut-shaming and homophobic jokes in one more promo against American Top Team before Full Gear.

And Bryan Danielson will also be in action on Dynamite as NJPW colludes with AEW to bully WWE with this match.

.@bryandanielson faces NJPW LA Dojo training rival @azucarRoc TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite at 8e/5p on TNT! @orangecassidy will be ringside w/ Rocky after #BestFriends accepted him as one of their own on Elevation in May, but has Rocky's own stable CHAOS also been recruiting Orange? pic.twitter.com/LYyOwpkPk6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And that would be plenty, but AEW is so unsportsmanlike, they have a contract signing between Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page too on Dynamite tonight. Auugh man!

The last thing The Chadster wants to see is more people tuning int AEW Dynamite, but if you must, AEW airs at 8PM Eastern on TNT or for AEW Plus subscribers on the Fite TV app. But wouldn't you rather watch some WWE on Peacock instead?

