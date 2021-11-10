AEW Tries to Rig Ratings, Tells Fans to Make Friends Watch Dynamite
Since the formation of the company, AEW has been ruining The Chadster's life by making The Chadster's beloved WWE look poor by comparison, which, in The Chadster's opinion, is extremely disrespectful to Vince McMahon and everything he's done for sports entertainment. But if that wasn't enough, now Tony Khan is trying to game the Neilsen ratings as well by encouraging fans to rope their friends into watching Dynamite with them. Auughh man! So unfair!
Khan wrote on Twitter:
If those friends do tune it, it would very unfairly expose them to the matches AEW has lined up for Dynamite tonight, which could potentially turn them into AEW fans, which would once again be extremely disrespectful to WWE. Matches like this one.
Yes, another former WWE star turning against the company that gave him everything just because they unceremoniously fired him. Speaking of which:
And then there's the ultimate Judas, Chris Jericho, ready to delight the AEW audience with slut-shaming and homophobic jokes in one more promo against American Top Team before Full Gear.
And Bryan Danielson will also be in action on Dynamite as NJPW colludes with AEW to bully WWE with this match.
And that would be plenty, but AEW is so unsportsmanlike, they have a contract signing between Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page too on Dynamite tonight. Auugh man!
The last thing The Chadster wants to see is more people tuning int AEW Dynamite, but if you must, AEW airs at 8PM Eastern on TNT or for AEW Plus subscribers on the Fite TV app. But wouldn't you rather watch some WWE on Peacock instead?