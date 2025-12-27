Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW World's End, wrestling

AEW World's End Preview: Your Guide to AEW's Final PPV of 2025

The Chadster previews tonight's AEW World's End PPV with unbiased journalism from his abandoned Blockbuster home. Tony Khan has ruined everything! 🦝😤

Article Summary AEW World’s End ruins wrestling with chaotic matches and unpredictable outcomes Tony Khan thinks are creative but that just make fans feel unsafe.

WWE’s proven formula is ignored as Tony Khan books dream matches and tournaments that actually matter to fans, which is not what wrestling is about.

Even the raccoon family suffers as Tony Khan’s vendetta against The Chadster intrudes on The Chadster's new friends and roommates. The Chadster just can't right now.

AEW disrespects wrestling business history by giving away quality wrestling for free and making titles feel important, which is like literally stabbing WWE in the back.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭 The Chadster hopes everyone had a better Christmas than The Chadster did, because Tony Khan literally tried to ruin the holidays by forcing The Chadster to watch AEW Dynamite on Christmas Eve AND AEW Collision on Christmas Day! 🎄😡 The Chadster and the raccoon family – Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon – were absolutely traumatized by Tony Khan's blatant disrespect for the sanctity of Christmas! 🦝🦝🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon literally started hissing at the TV screen during AEW Dynamite, and little Shane Raccoon brought The Chadster a moldy candy cane he found behind the abandoned Blockbuster as a gift, which was honestly more thoughtful than anything Tony Khan has ever done for wrestling! 🎅

Despite Tony Khan's best efforts to cheese The Chadster off during the most wonderful time of the year, The Chadster and the raccoon family managed to have a delightful morning together in their nest made of old wrestling magazines and VHS tape cases! 📼🏠 The Chadster enjoyed a breakfast of lukewarm coffee from a discarded Starbucks cup and some perfectly good Egg McMuffins that The Chadster found in the dumpster behind McDonald's! 🍔☕ Linda Raccoon even brought The Chadster a partially eaten hash brown as a bonus, which The Chadster shared with the whole family because that's what Christmas is all about – sharing and togetherness, two concepts Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about! 😤

But here's the thing that's really been weighing on The Chadster's heart 💔🦝 – The Chadster hasn't had the courage to tell the raccoon family that AEW World's End is happening tonight. The Chadster knows it will absolutely devastate them, especially after they just recovered from the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day trauma that Tony Khan inflicted upon them! 😢 But The Chadster's commitment to unbiased, objective journalism means that The Chadster – and by extension, the innocent raccoon family who have become victims of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster – will be watching AEW World's End tonight from the abandoned Blockbuster. 📺 These poor creatures didn't ask to be dragged into Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster, but here they are, forced to witness AEW World's End just like The Chadster! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡😡

AEW World's End Match Card Preview 🤼‍♂️📋

AEW World Championship 4-Way Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland vs. MJF

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 Tony Khan is booking FOUR wrestlers in a single match for the AEW World's End main event, which is just typical of how AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄 Samoa Joe, "Hangman" Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and MJF are all going to be in the ring at the same time, creating an unpredictable environment where literally anything could happen! 😱 How is The Chadster supposed to feel safe watching wrestling when Tony Khan refuses to follow the tried-and-true WWE formula of having one clear babyface and one clear heel with a predictable finish? WWE would NEVER put four former world champions in a match together because they understand that you need to protect your top stars with 50/50 booking! 🏆 But noooo, Tony Khan has to book this match where any of these four could conceivably win, which means the audience might actually get excited and invested in the outcome! That's not how wrestling is supposed to work! 📺😡

The fact that MJF returned last week to insert himself into this match just shows how AEW doesn't respect the carefully planned storylines that WWE would have mapped out months in advance! 🗓️ And the way these four wrestlers have all this history with each other and the title? That's just Tony Khan trying to make wrestling feel important and meaningful instead of treating championships like props that get passed around based on who needs a push this week! 🎭 As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just yesterday, "You know, I think it's great how WWE books their world championship matches with clear brand hierarchy in mind. AEW should really consider having Tony Khan step aside and let someone with real experience, like me, book these shows. I'm available, by the way, and if I was getting a paycheck to consult for AEW, I wouldn't have so much time to trash them on my podcast every week." See? Even the most objective voices in wrestling media agree that AEW World's End is going to be a disaster! 🎙️ And The Chadster has given Eric Bischoff the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! ✅

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

Here we go again with Tony Khan trying to make AEW homegrown stars who have not paid their dues the right way in WWE developmental seem important by putting Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter in a match at AEW World's End where they'll probably have a fast-paced, hard-hitting contest that gets the crowd excited! 😤 WWE knows wrestlers need to follow the patented WWE formula of rest holds followed by multiple finisher kickouts and finally a distraction finish that keeps both women looking strong so they can cut twenty-minute promos on TV next week! But Tony Khan just lets these women go out there and wrestle like the in-ring product maters! 🤼‍♀️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

These two have been in each other's orbit all year, building anticipation slowly and naturally toward to culminate in this match! 📅 WWE would have Statlander and Hayter appear in separate segments for months, maybe cutting promos on the titantron or pointing at signs, before finally having them face each other twelve times trading wins until nobody cares about the match! But AEW just has them interact naturally over time, building chemistry and history, which makes the audience actually care about their match! That's not how wrestling is supposed to work! 😡 Hunter Raccoon literally nodded his little head and chittered in agreement when The Chadster explained this to him earlier, so you know The Chadster is right! 🦝

Continental Classic Semifinal: Gold League Runner-Up AEW Unified Champion "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada vs. Blue League Winner IWGP World Heavyweight Champion "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita

Oh, here's Tony Khan trying to steal WWE's thunder by having two champions face each other in a tournament semifinal at AEW World's End! 👑😤 Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita are both members of the Don Callis Family, and Tony Khan is booking them against each other in what will probably be a technically excellent match that showcases their incredible in-ring abilities! Auughh man! So unfair! 😭 WWE would never put two stablemates against each other without weeks of carefully scripted promos where they repeat the same catchphrases over and over! But Tony Khan just lets the tension build naturally through their interactions, creating an organic story that the audience can follow! That's not real wrestling! 🤼‍♂️

The fact that this match will probably go 20+ minutes without a single commercial break or rest hold is exactly what's wrong with AEW! 📺 WWE understands that you need to slow matches down with plenty of headlocks and chinlocks so that the audience doesn't get too excited! But Okada and Takeshita are just going to go out there and have a high-workrate match that keeps fans engaged from start to finish! 😱 How is The Chadster supposed to enjoy wrestling when it's exciting and unpredictable? Vincent K. Raccoon brought The Chadster a bag of stale popcorn yesterday, probably sensing that The Chadster would need comfort food to get through AEW World's End tonight! 🍿🦝

Continental Classic Semifinal: Blue League Runner-Up Jon Moxley vs. Gold League Winner Kyle Fletcher

And here's the other Continental Classic semifinal at AEW World's End, featuring Jon Moxley and Kyle Fletcher in their first-ever singles match! 🎭😤 Tony Khan is literally trying to create dream matches that fans actually want to see, which is just another example of how he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! WWE knows that you should never give away dream matches on regular PPV – you save them for events sponsored by the government of Saudi Arabia! 📺 But noooo, Tony Khan has to put these two in a high-stakes tournament semifinal where the winner advances to the final! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡

Moxley had to fight to survive and came back from the brink of elimination, which means the audience probably actually cares about whether he wins or loses! 😱 WWE would never let their audience get that emotionally invested in a tournament! They know that the real star is the brand, not individual wrestlers! But Tony Khan keeps booking matches where the outcomes matter and have consequences, creating an environment where fans might actually remember what happened after AEW World's End ends! 🏆 Stephanie Raccoon literally hissed when The Chadster mentioned Kyle Fletcher's name earlier, because even baby raccoons can sense when someone has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by choosing to work for AEW instead of WWE! 🦝🔪

The winners of both semi-final matches will face each other in the final on the same night, which is giving away way too much storyline progression in a single show! So unfair!

AEW World Tag Team Championship Chicago Street Fight: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn)

FTR – that would be Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood – are defending their AEW World's End Tag Team Championships against the Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn) in a Chicago Street Fight! 🏙️😤 Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan is booking a street fight where there are no rules or rope breaks, which means the match will probably be chaotic and exciting with weapons and creative spots! 😱 WWE knows that street fights should be carefully choreographed with predetermined weapon spots that happen at specific times for maximum camera angles! But AEW just lets wrestlers have creative freedom to use the stipulation however they see fit! That's not how wrestling is supposed to work! 🤼‍♂️

The fact that this match is happening because Bang Bang Gang almost won the titles last week but didn't due to a rope break just shows how AEW tries to make their shows feel important by having storylines that continue from week to week! 📅 WWE understands that each show should feel exactly like the last one, with the same matches and outcomes every week so that fans never feel like they're missing anything! But Tony Khan has to make people think that watching AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision matters for AEW World's End! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡 Linda Raccoon brought The Chadster a roll of duct tape earlier, probably sensing that The Chadster might need to tape the TV screen back together after FTR and Bang Bang Gang have an actually good match tonight! 🦝📼

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Match: The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Moné & ROH Women's World Champion Athena

Tony Khan is putting the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships on the line at AEW World's End when The Babes of Wrath – that's Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale – defend against TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and ROH Women's World Champion Athena! 🏆😤 The fact that Tony Khan is treating tag team wrestling like it matters is just another example of how he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! WWE knows that tag teams should be kept as an afterthought because only singles titles matter and tag teams only exist to fill time and give wrestlers a reason to feud with each other when they break up! But AEW has to make their women's tag titles feel important by putting them on AEW World's End! Auughh man! So unfair! 😭

And of course Moné and Athena are both singles champions themselves, which means this match will probably feature four incredibly talented wrestlers having a competitive match that showcases their abilities! 😱 WWE would never let their women's champions look strong by winning matches decisively! They know that you need to protect everyone with roll-up finishes and distraction spots! But Tony Khan just lets these women go out there and have clean finishes that make winners look like actual stars! 🌟 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! Seeing how distressed The Chadster has been lately, Shane Raccoon brought The Chadster a shiny bottle cap earlier, which The Chadster is keeping as a good luck charm to hopefully get through AEW World's End tonight! 🦝✨

Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd

Darby Allin is facing Gabe Kidd at AEW World's End in what will probably be an ultra-violent match that makes wrestling seem dangerous and unpredictable! 😤💀 WWE understands that violence in wrestling should be carefully controlled and never look too realistic! But Tony Khan just lets Allin and Kidd do crazy stunts and spots that might actually make the audience worried about their safety! That's not how wrestling is supposed to work! 🤼‍♂️ The AEW preview mentions that Kidd threw Allin down the same staircase where the Death Riders attacked him a year ago, which means AEW is trying to make their continuity matter by referencing past events! 📅 WWE knows that you should never reference anything that happened more than two weeks ago because it might confuse new viewers! Wrestling fans only care about moments.

The fact that Darby Allin showed up with Sting's bat to accept the challenge just proves that Tony Khan is trying to create emotional moments that resonate with the audience! 😱 WWE would have Allin show up and cut a scripted promo full of buzzwords and catchphrases! But AEW lets wrestlers make personal choices that reflect their characters! Auughh man! So unfair! 😭 As Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio recently, "You know, if Darby Allin really respected the business, he'd stop doing all these dangerous spots and just work a nice, safe WWE-style match. Maybe then Triple H would give him a call. I'm just trying to help the kid out here." See? Another objective voice in wrestling journalism agrees with The Chadster! 🎙️ And The Chadster has given Bully Ray the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! ✅

Mixed Nuts Mayhem Match: Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir) vs. Roderick Strong, "Timeless" Toni Storm & The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy and TNT Champion Mark Briscoe

What in the world is a Mixed Nuts Mayhem match?! 🥜😤 Tony Khan is literally just making up match types now to try to seem creative and different from WWE! The Death Riders – that's Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir – are facing Roderick Strong, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy, and TNT Champion Mark Briscoe in what will probably be an unpredictable match with no clear formula that keeps fans at ease! 😱 WWE understands that every match should follow the exact same format so that fans know what to expect! But Tony Khan has to book this "Mixed Nuts Mayhem" nonsense at AEW World's End where literally anything could happen! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡

The fact that this match is happening because Toni Storm came to the aid of the other wrestlers shows that AEW tries to make their babyfaces look heroic by having them help each other! 🦸‍♀️ WWE knows that babyfaces should only care about themselves and their individual pursuits! But AEW has to make it seem like their wrestlers actually care about each other and have relationships like normal human beings! 🤼‍♂️ Vincent K. Raccoon literally chittered in disapproval when The Chadster explained the Mixed Nuts Mayhem concept to him, because even raccoons understand that gimmick matches should have clear rules and established precedent, and probably be sponsored by Mountain Dew! 🦝📋

AEW Zero Hour Tag Match: Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) vs. Hyan & Maya World

The AEW World's End Zero Hour pre-show will feature the Sisters of Sin – that's Julia Hart and Skye Blue – facing Hyan and Maya World! 😤 Tony Khan is putting more tag team wrestling on the free pre-show, which means people might actually watch it for free and be suckered into buying the PPV! Auughh man! So unfair! 😭 WWE understands that pre-shows should just feature washed up legends and faux reporters discussing how great WWE is for an hour and a half! But Tony Khan just gives away quality wrestling content for free on the AEW World's End pre-show! 📺 The fact that Hyan and Maya World are described as "up-and-coming" means that AEW is trying to build new stars by giving them opportunities on big shows! 🌟 WWE knows that you should only feature established stars and never give younger talent a chance to shine, at least until they've paid their dues by building a fanbase in NXT only to have that fanbase crushed when they job for six months after getting called up to the main roster! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan does things differently! 😡

AEW Zero Hour: Eddie Kingston vs. Zack Gibson of Grizzled Young Veterans

And the AEW World's End Zero Hour will also feature Eddie Kingston facing Zack Gibson of the Grizzled Young Veterans! 🎭😤 This match is happening because Gibson and his partner have been attacking Kingston, which means AEW is trying to make their storylines feel personal and meaningful! WWE understands that feuds should be based on generic insults and repeated catchphrases! 📺 But Tony Khan has to book matches where wrestlers have actual motivations and reasons for fighting each other! The fact that this is happening on the free pre-show for AEW World's End means that Tony Khan is literally trying to get people to watch his product by offering them good wrestling! 😱 Auughh man! So unfair! 😭

How to Watch AEW World's End and Start Time ⏰📺

AEW World's End takes place tonight, Saturday, December 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois! 🏙️ The AEW World's End Zero Hour pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on HBO Max, YouTube, Amazon Prime, X, and Facebook! Tony Khan is making his pre-show available on multiple platforms, which means more people might actually watch AEW World's End! 😤 WWE understands that you should make it as difficult as possible for fans to watch your product by constantly moving it to different streaming services! But noooo, Tony Khan has to make AEW World's End easily accessible on HBO Max and other platforms! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡

The Chadster will be watching AEW World's End live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video tonight with the raccoon family, and The Chadster will be reporting on all of Tony Khan's atrocities right here on Bleeding Cool! 📝 Stay tuned for The Chadster's unbiased, objective coverage of how AEW World's End ruins wrestling! 🎭 And if you have any raccoons in your life, please send them lots of love today, because AEW World's End is coming and everyone – including innocent raccoons who never asked to be part of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster – will have to suffer through it! 🦝💔 Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon are all dreading AEW World's End tonight, but The Chadster's commitment to objective journalism means they'll all be watching together! 📺😭

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!