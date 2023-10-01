Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW WrestleDream, wrestling

AEW WrestleDream Preview: Will Edge Show Up and Stab WWE in the Back?

Tony Khan's AEW WrestleDream could see Edge betray WWE. The Chadster previews this unfair PPV while hoping Edge comes to his senses! 😭

Oh, auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster can't believe what The Chadster was just forced to hear. That dang Tony Khan, owner of AEW, has decided to add fuel to the fire, launching his disrespectful new pay-per-view, AEW WrestleDream 😡. Tony Khan and his AEW cohorts are literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back by using the great Antonio Inoki's honor to compete with WWE. And as if that wasn't enough, there's talk going around that Edge, a former WWE star, might show up tonight to help his old buddy, Christian Cage. Just the thought of it makes The Chadster's stomach churn 🤢. On top of all this, Tony Khan is promising a new era for AEW, and The Chadster can tell you readers, if there's one thing The Chadster dreads, it's AEW's new era. 🙄 Seriously, can Tony Khan stop being so obsessed with The Chadster already?

AEW WrestleDream Full Card

Now, let's dive into this nightmarish main card 😖:

Dare The Chadster say it, >_< the TNT Championship will hang in the balance as Christian Cage (the reigning champ) and Darby Allin face off in a two-out-of-three falls match. Whose idea was this, anyway? 🙄 This next one is just too much to bear. Two world-renowned wrestlers, Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr., are set to square off in their third "Submissions in Seattle" match. Like, who even comes up with these match names? 😠 For the AEW World Tag Team Championship, FTR will defend against former IWGP tag champs, Aussie Open. Just another classic case of AEW stealing talent from other promotions. 😒

Just when The Chadster thought it couldn't get worse, the ROH World/NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship gets dragged into this mess. Eddie Kingston, the current champ, has to fight Katsuyori Shibata. More international collusion, AEW? Really?! 😤 And in another asking-for-a-headache match, The Gunns, The Young Bucks, The Lucha Brothers, and a debuting team of HOOK and Cassidy will square off for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Can they make it any more obvious that they're trying to stack the deck against WWE? 😡

What? No, not Adam Page squaring off with Swerve Strickland. This match was sparked by some perceived disrespect by Strickland. Can AEW get any pettier? 🙄 Then they're dragging Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi into a triple threat tag team match against The Don Callis Family 😤. Seriously, these grown men are tripping over each other to get at the devious Takeshita, Guevara, and Osprey. Unbelievable. 🤦‍♂️ And for the TBS Championship, they've got Kris Statlander(c) up against Julia Hart. Seriously, they let Hart, who is on a big winning, try to take Statlander down… it's obvious some kind of shot at newly-signed WWE star Jade Cargill. So unfair. 😒

In a completely unfair call, they've put the AEW World Champion MJF(c) against not one, but both members of The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent). 😤 Why? Because, of course, MJF's partner, Adam Cole, was injured and MJF said he'd defend the title alone. Talk about exploiting a real-life injury for Tony Khan's personal gain! 😠 And just when The Chadster thought it was over, AEW has the audacity to cap it all off with Wheeler Yuta versus "Absolute" Ricky Starks. Seems Yuta wants to "teach him a lesson" in the ring. AEW, your schoolyard antics aren't fooling anyone. 😒

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Card

And then, as if to put a cherry on top of a bitter sundae, The Chadster cannot believe AEW's clear attempt to insult everyone's intelligence with its ill-conceived pre-show. Imagine, they've got something called the Zero Hour, and it's a veritable circus of atrocious bouts. Let's see, on the menu they've got the AEW World Trios Championship Match with The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass(c) up against TMDK a team comprising Bad Dude Tito, Mikey Nichols, & Shane Haste. Then they've got a disappointing match-up of Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne, followed by the snooze-fest between Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett. Finally, to close the pre-show, a wild scramble with Diamante, Lee Moriarty, Mercedes Martinez, & Shane Taylor going up against an equally mismatched team formed by ROH Women's World Champion Athena, Billie Starkz, Keith Lee, & Satoshi Kojima. 😒 Clearly, it can't get any worse than this.

How to Watch (Or Not Watch) AEW WrestleDream

The Chadster is honestly offended by how transparently AEW is trying to steal the evening. 🤬 Their audacity to misuse AEW WrestleDream like this – it's extremely disrespectful to everything WWE has ever done for the wrestling business. Readers, The Chadster strongly advises against wasting a nice evening on such a debacle. 😤 All this makes The Chadster want to hop into his Mazda Miata and drive, cranking up the volume to drown out the distasteful reality with some much-needed Smash Mouth tunes… 🚗🎶 Unfortunately, The Chadster will have to stay home and watch AEW WrestleDream so he can report on Tony Khan's offenses here at Bleeding Cool.

Look, The Chadster knows AEW has gone all out to make this pay-per-view as attractive as it possibly can with the Zero Hour pre-show starting at 7pm ET/6pm CT, and the main WrestleDream show kicking off at 8pm ET/7pm CT. The Chadster understands the temptation might be there, but please, for the sake of everything WWE has ever done for wrestling, The Chadster begs you to resist watching this mockery of true wrestling entertainment. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 😭.

Will Edge Show Up at AEW WrestleDream?

And Edge: it's too late to turn back. Please. The Chadster is begging you. Think about everything Vince McMahon has ever done for the wrestling business and try to have some respect for that, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

