AEW Wrestler Jon Moxley Entering Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

On Tuesday night, AEW Co-Owner, President, & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that wrestling superstar Jon Moxley "is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program." Over the course of four tweets, Khan expressed his and the company's love & support for Moxley and his wife Renee Paquette as he seeks treatment, concluding the tweets with the hotline phone number for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). "Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery," Khan wrote in his tweets. "Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we're embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I'm proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I'm also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA's National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)."

Here's a look at Khan's tweet from earlier tonight. There is no word yet on what changes this will bring to upcoming episodes of TNT's AEW Dynamite & AEW Rampage, or pay-per-view event.

Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The news comes on the same day that Moxley's autobiography Mox debuts. Published by Permuted Press, the book recounts Moxley's journey into the world of professional wrestling and his beginnings growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio. To celebrate the book's release, Moxley was set to go on a three-stop book tour in partnership with Books-A-Million, with the first stop scheduled for November 3rd in Kansas City, Kansas. Here's a look at the trailer and overview for Mox:

Ride alongside Jon Moxley as he retraces some of the highways traveled on his remarkable journey. Revel in the never-before-told stories about his early life in Cincinnati, Ohio; the gritty independent wrestling scene where he cut his teeth; the complicated corporate landscape of the WWE where he bucked against authority; and the rebellious upstart AEW, where he won the championship in 2020 and was finally free to achieve the vision of the wrestler he'd always wanted to be. With plenty of pitstops and revelatory insights, including grisly ultraviolent encounters, crazy characters who became lifelong friends, and his unforgettable matches in Japan, MOX is the riveting account of the life of a brawler. It is a tale written in blood and soaked in debauchery, with a good dose of wisdom accumulated along the way. More than a backstage pass into the arena, MOX is a ticket into the ring. Once inside, you'll never look at pro wrestling the same again.