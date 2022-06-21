AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Comes to Select Movie Theaters Next Week

Forbidden Door is the latest AEW PPV (but first NJPW PPV) to head to movie theaters, thanks to the partnership between AEW and Joe Hand Promotions. The joint PPV, which mostly pits the stars of All Elite Wrestling against the stars of NJPW, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 26th at the United Center in Chicago. The event will also be available on PPV, and will stream on Bleacher Report (as far as one can call what Bleacher Report does "streaming"), Fite TV, and NJPW World, depending on region. But if that's not good enough for you, now you can go watch it in the theater as well.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door features the following lineup of matches, with more to be potentially added in the next two weeks:

AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. TBD

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Four-way match featuring Pac, Miro, Tomohiro Ishii, and winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship Winner Takes All: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero)

Trios Match: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino

Forbidden Door will be available in select theaters including those run by Cinemark and AMC. You can head to JoeHandPromotions.com to find a showing near you. Joe Hand had the following to say about it in the press release:

Forbidden Door has the professional wrestling community buzzing. AEW continues to create exciting events that bring fans together in venues like movie theaters to experience their events. We're proud to partner with AEW and help them continue to grow their fan base and extend their brand across North America.

Forbidden Door begins at 7PM ET on Sunday, June 26th.