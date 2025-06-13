Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: After Midnight, Taylor Tomlinson

After Midnight Host Taylor Tomlinson Offers Heartfelt Final Monologue

After Midnight host and comedian Taylor Tomlinson offered a touching and heartfelt final monologue during her and the show's final run.

"I'm so grateful that I got a chance to do this. I never thought that I would be able to host a late-night show. This was never something that was on my vision board at all because I just didn't think it was possible for me. I'm a touring stand up and I feel very grateful to have that career that I do, and this opportunity came along at a time in my life where I could take advantage of it, and, while, unfortunately, I couldn't keep doing the show, it just wasn't sustainable for me. I can't believe that I got to do it as long as I did." On Thursday night, with Paul F. Tompkins, Gillian Jacobs, and Marcella Arguello serving as the late-night show's final lineup of guests, After Midnight host and comedian Taylor Tomlinson offered an emotional and heartfelt goodbye.

Noting that "the amount of work that goes into doing a show like this, it's insane," Tomlinson praised the show's team for bringing the show to life for 200 episodes. "I had no idea how to be on TV every day. I had no idea how to do any of this. I had no idea how much work it was to make a late-night show every single day. We didn't have the budget of a traditional late-night show. Everyone who works here was doing the job of several people… and everybody cared so much." Unfortunately, Tomlinson wasn't afforded the opportunity to hand over the hosting gig to someone else, with CBS making the decision to no longer offer late-night talk show programming at the 12:37 am timeslot. "I really wanted CBS to replace me, because I just think there are so many amazing comedians who would have done a great job with this show," she added.

You can check out Tomlinson's final monologue above, and check out a rundown of highlights from the final show below:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!