Agatha All Along: Marvel Studios Shares "Assembled" BTS Look for Free

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Agatha All Along offers an impressive look behind the scenes of the MCU series - and it's free!

So, what happened to all of the haters? There's nothing like the combination of an excellent series, strong viewing numbers, and even stronger social media buzz to shut down the trolls. Of course, we're talking about the across-the-board success of Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along. But now what? From a "bigger picture" perspective, we know that Paul Bettany is set to return as Vision in a third series in what some are calling "The WandaVision Trilogy," with Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) on board as showrunner.

As for "Agatha," it remains to be seen if the series will be back for another go-around – though it has the bragging rights of being an MCU series that pulled big numbers without costing big numbers (we're looking at you, Secret Invasion). While we await what the future has in store, viewers are getting a special treat in the form of Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Agatha All Along, a look behind the scenes with the cast and creative team as they show you how they were able to bring the magic from the script pages to the small screen. And the best part? It's available to watch for free on YouTube – and we have it waiting for you above.

Joining Hahn for the "WandaVision" spinoff series were Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. Now, here's a look back at the trailers and original overview (oh, there was so much they couldn't tell at that point) for Marvel Television's Agatha All Along:

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

Stemming from Marvel Studios, Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Agatha All Along was directed by Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Monteiro. Schaeffer, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, and Mary Livanos served as executive producers, with Trevor Waterson co-executive-producing. All episodes are available to stream on Disney+.

