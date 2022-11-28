Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Aubrey Plaza Confirms "Really Pivotal Role"

While not a huge update, we do have some interesting intel to pass along regarding Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. And it comes once again from Hahn's co-star Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), who last checked in to discuss her main motivation for joining the MCU (more on that in a minute). Since Plaza's casting, there have been rumblings that she's been tapped for a major villain role, but with this being Marvel Studios? We know nothing ever gets confirmed unless it really has to (and at the very last second). But maybe that's what Plaza is referencing in a recent GQ profile when asked about her future projects. When describing the upcoming streaming series, Plaza referenced that she was taking on "a really pivotal role." And let's not forget those Sacha Baron Cohen/Mephisto rumors that have been floating around. A connection? Hmmm… anyway, Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness and will reportedly be joined by Plaza, Emma Caulfield Ford (Dottie), Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and (possibly) Eric Andre.

"'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'… I haven't talked about it yet. It's a fun character. I'll just say, speaking of manifestations… it's all coming together for me with this part," Plaza shared during a recent interview regarding joining the streaming series. And Plaza made clear her true motivation for signing on. "Kathryn Hahn, she's a friend of mine; I've known her for years. We shared a couple moments onscreen in 'Parks and Recreation''10 years ago, but I've never gotten to work with her, really. She's one of the most incredible actresses that's working today. She's a friend of mine. She speaks my language. To be able to get on screen with her and go toe-to-toe with her is what's driving me. I think it's cool that it's Marvel and all that, but I'm really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn." Here's a chance to check out the full episode of the In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, where Plaza also discusses Emily the Criminal and HBO's The White Lotus, touches upon Francis Ford Coppolla's upcoming Megalopolis, and more:

