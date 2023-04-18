Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Patti LuPone Conjures Up Some Spoilers Checking in with The View, Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Patti LuPone dropped some serious spoilers about who she's been tapped to play.

While Kathryn Hahn might be hesitant to drop spoilers to Drew Barrymore, Hahn's co-star Patti LuPone isn't feeling the same way when it comes to The View. Checking in with the popular daytime talk show, LuPone dropped some major (potential) spoilers for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Responding to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asking about how things are going with the streaming series, LuPone began letting the details flow. "It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone shared. "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches, and the witches are Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar – if anybody knows 'Heartstopper' – is Joe Locke."

Here's everything you need to know about Calderu in the Marvel Comics world (including connections to the Book of Cagliostro), with LuPone describing her character as "a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot." Joining Hahn & LuPone on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming.

Elizabeth Olsen & Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood at their South by Southwest (SXSW) studio, Elizabeth Olsen (HBO's Love & Death) was asked if Wanda Maximoff would be returning to her old stomping grounds. After admitting that she never knows how to answer those types of questions, Olsen added, "I think I'll be back." Here's a look at a clip of Olsen's response regarding the streaming series: