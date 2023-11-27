Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, WandaVision

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Featurette Previews "WandaVision" Spinoff

Marvel Entertainment released a behind-the-scenes preview for Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

When you're Marvel Studios, and you're looking to jump-start some excitement around the MCU, you're not going to let a featurette previewing Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Darkhold Diaries have a home only on the WandaVision Season 1 Blu-ray/4K UHD steelbook. Thankfully, we had a chance to check out the clip last week – and it does a nice job of bringing us onto the set for some insight into what's next for Agatha Harkness (Hahn). But even better, you're getting a chance to check out a preview for the streaming series, too – with Marvel Studios sensing the social media out there over the weekend and opting to release the video online.

So here's a look at Hahn, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer, and co-executive producer Mary Livanos as the trio take us on an early tour of the world of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – reportedly set to hit Disney+ screens around Halloween 2024:

LuPone was a guest on last week's episode of the You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton podcast with Hillary Clinton & Amber Ruffin. Covering the award-winning icon of stage & screen's career, LuPone discussed what a bonding experience it was filming the series – especially how close she and Aubrey Plaza became. During the conversation, LuPone revealed that filming the series was finished just before the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked in and that it's set to be released around Halloween 2024 release (with LuPone adding a great line about needing a walker by then). Here's a look at the entire episode – with LuPone discussing the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series around the 34:05 mark:

Agatha Star Sasheer Zamata: Jennifer Kale "Very Different" From Comics

Actress & comedian Sasheer Zamata (Woke, Home Economics, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) discussed the MCU series during a pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes interview with Mashable. With the topic of witches & witchcraft being one that's fascinated her for some time (including helping to inspire her stand-up special The First Woman), Zamata explained that getting the role of sorceress Jennifer Kale just felt right. "I had already written material for ['The First Woman'] before I went through the audition process. It felt magical that I got to be in a show about witches. I talk about it so much in my special," Zamata shared.

Though her character has a number of past connections to popular Marvel Comics characters (Man-Thing, Howard the Duck, Doctor Strange, and others), the actress shared that her take on the Steve Gerber & Rich Buckler-created character will be "very different" from what comics fans might be expecting. "I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could, but the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect," Zamata added. And from how she describes it, the vibe on the set seemed to fit perfectly with what she was hoping for. "[Filming 'Agatha'] was so magical and ethereal. It brought that out of everyone on set. There were crystals and candles everywhere. We saged and cleansed the stage all the time. It was the perfect environment for me," Zamata explained.

Joining Hahn on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming.

