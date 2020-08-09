Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. From Ordinary to Extraordinary: A Look Back

This is more like it. ABC and the team behind Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are doing right by the long-running series ahead of this week's two-part, two-hour series finale "The End is at Hand"/"What We're Fighting For." After an impressive seven-season run and with only days remaining before the final curtain, we've already heard from Clark Gregg aka Director Phil Coulson, who bid farewell to the fans and thanked them for their years of love and support while discussing the impact the series has had on him, both personally and professionally.

Now, we're getting a look back at what made this team of "ordinary heroes" into something truly extraordinary, with more than enough kicks to "the feels" to keep you busy for the rest of the day. Make sure to stay tuned throughout the entire clip for a preview of what's still to come as the fight rages on:

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, episode 12/13 "The End is at Hand"/"What We're Fighting For": With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive. "The End is at Hand" was directed by Chris Cheramie and written by Jeffrey Bell. "What We're Fighting For" was directed by Kevin Tancharoen and written by Jed Whedon.

The ABC series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Tamara Taylor, Thomas E. Sullivan, Dianne Doan, James Paxton, Stephen Bishop, Bill Cobbs, Enver Gjokaj, Joel Stoffer, Briana Venskus, Maximilian Osinski, and Coy Stewart guest star in the two-hour finale.

Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, the series was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.