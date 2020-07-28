Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Look to Take Back Afterlife: Season 7 Preview

This week's episode of ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. came at a price, as the Elizabeth Henstridge-directed episode found our Agents averting a one-way trip to the center of the time vortex- but it came with a price. Enoch (Joel Stoffer) gave up his power source so that the team could survive, and made a shocking (not to the viewers considering we know this is the last season) reveal to Daisy (Chloe Bennet). This brings us to the following preview images, sneak preview clip, episode overview, and promo (whew!) for "Stolen," where Daisy tries to distance herself from any "mom interactions" (uh-oh) while the team deals with an old enemy and some jacked-up Inhumans.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, episode 10 "Stolen": After Enoch's sacrifice propelled them out of the time storm, the team arrives back in 1983 where Nathanial and Kora are hard at work building an army of hand-selected anarchist Inhumans at Afterlife. When the agents split up to cover more ground, Daisy is tasked with protecting Jiaying and is compelled to confront her mother for the first time since her death; while the others quickly learn they'll need to face yet another supercharged former enemy in order to stop Malick. Teleplay by George Kitson and Mark Leitner with story by Mark Linehan Bruner, and directed by Garry A. Brown.

The ABC series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Enver Gjokaj, Dichen Lachman, Thomas E. Sullivan, James Paxton, Dianne Doan, Tipper Newton, and Byron Mann guest star. Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, the series was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.