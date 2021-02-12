AHS Star Lily Rabe: Season 10 Has "Something" for Long-Time Viewers

With production underway already on FX and FX on Hulu's tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story, AHS fans have been treated to some interesting teases from Sarah Paulson, Angelica Ross, and more. In addition, we learned that Axelle Carolyn (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Haunting of Bly Manor) was joining the series to direct an episode- and from that, viewers were able to confirm that Frances Conroy would be joining the cast via Murphy. Now, we're learning from Lily Rabe via her interview with Collider in support of her upcoming Amazon Prime series Tell Me Your Secrets. a bit more about what viewers can expect. Similar o what Paulson had teased about her character previously, Rabe is also playing a character unlike any she's played on the show below. And as excited as she is for new viewers to see it, Rabe implies that "there's something about" this season that will have an impact on long-time viewers- before "The Spoiler Silence" kicked in.

"I can say that the person I'm playing on this season is nothing like anyone I've played on the show before, and I am having such a wonderful time with her and with my fellow actors. I love this season. I love this season," Rabe revealed. "I think new fans of the show will love this season, but the longtime fans of the show, I just can't wait to share this season with them. There's something about it – I wish I could say more."

A Look at What We Know About AHS Season 10

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown. Recently, we learned that "Pilgrim" (reportedly its working title) was approved earlier this month to film the tenth season in and around Provincetown.

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories, which Dylan McDermott is hinting that he will be a part of) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon). Recently, cast member Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth." Ross took to Twitter in January 2021 to let AHS fans know that the upcoming season was "going to get very bloody very quick" and who she would have scenes with, and Billie Lourd has apparently already started back. And recently, Paulson revealed more teases about her character to EW: "The character I'm playing this year on 'Horror Story' has some issues, let's just put it that way." Paulson continued, "I have a hair color I've never had in life nor in the show. That's what I can tell you. And I have a great name. I have a great name, which I can't tell you."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Frances Conroy will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast.