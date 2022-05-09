Ahsoka: Disney+ Announces Production Start on Mandalorian Spinoff

After Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans received some good news from "Star Wars" franchise director Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian: "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" & "Chapter 11: The Heiress"; The Book of Boba Fett: "Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian") about the upcoming series, Lucasfilm & Disney+'s upcoming Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka had even better news to share earlier today. With the live-action limited series expected to focus on Ahsoka searching for former Empire commander Grand Admiral Thrawn, the studio & streamer took to social media to let folks know that production is officially underway. And they did it by sharing a look at a set chair… along with a very familiar-looking cowboy hat. Hmmm…

Here's a look at the tweet sent out earlier today with the good news:

Hayden Christensen is reportedly returning as Anakin Skywalker (also in Obi-Wan Kenobi) to appear with Dawson and a cast that includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society, Day Shift) as Sabine Wren, Ray Stevenson (Vikings) set for the role of a villainous admiral (reportedly), and Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) & Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) in undisclosed roles. In November 2021, writer & co-EP Dave Filoni (along with EP Jon Favreau) offered a mid-writing update to Empire Magazine– and it sounded like he was having a pretty good time of things (to say the least).

"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Filoni explained about how he feels about the scripting process. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it." The series will allow Filoni to not just expand upon the character but also take Ahsoka in bold new directions, too. "I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved. Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing." Filming on the series is expected to begin this April in Los Angeles.