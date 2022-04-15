Ahsoka Leaves Clone Wars Fans "Greatly Rewarded": Bryce Dallas Howard

Last week, we learned that Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) had been tapped to direct at least one episode of Lucasfilm & Disney+'s upcoming Rosario Dawson-starring live-action limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka. With the focus expected to be on Ahsoka searching for former Empire commander Grand Admiral Thrawn filming reportedly set to kick off later this month in Los Angeles, "Star Wars" franchise director Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian: "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" & "Chapter 11: The Heiress"; The Book of Boba Fett: "Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian") has some words to share that should make fans of the classic animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars pretty happy. During the interview that occurred at an Easter-themed event promoting Lindt's Golden Bunny chocolate rabbit, the writer's 12-year-old-son mentioned that "Clone Wars" was his "favorite." Well, that was apparently the right thing to say because Howard had a nice teaser to drop that we're hoping left the writer's son with a smile on their face. "Without giving anything away, you are going to love the Ahsoka show that's coming up," Howard responded. "I cannot tell you anything, but what I can say is that you being a fan of the 'Clone Wars' will be greatly rewarded."

Hayden Christensen is reportedly returning as Anakin Skywalker (also in Obi-Wan Kenobi) to appear with Dawson and a cast that includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society, Day Shift) as Sabine Wren, Ray Stevenson (Vikings) set for the role of a villainous admiral (reportedly), and Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) & Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) in undisclosed roles. In November 2021, writer & co-EP Dave Filoni (along with EP Jon Favreau) offered a mid-writing update to Empire Magazine– and it sounded like he was having a pretty good time of things (to say the least).

"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Filoni explained about how he feels about the scripting process. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it." The series will allow Filoni to not just expand upon the character but also take Ahsoka in bold new directions, too. "I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved. Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing." Filming on the series is expected to begin this April in Los Angeles.