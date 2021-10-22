Ahsoka: Hayden Christensen Joining Rosario Dawson "Star Wars" Series

So it looks like Hayden Christensen will be "skywalking" around Lucasfilm and Disney+'s streaming "Star Wars" universe for more than just Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the actor is also set to join Rosario Dawson in the live-action series Ahsoka. With Dave Filoni writing and executive producing with Jon Favreau, the series is also set five years after Return of the Jedi so speculation is that Dawson's force-wielding Ahsoka Tano will be engaging with former mentor Christensen's Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader) via flashbacks and "Force Ghost" appearances.

"There's no secret to when this series is being set, but I had to walk past two Stormtroopers. I realized I've never acted with a Stormtrooper because mine were clones, you know? It was the clone army. So I'd never seen a Stormtrooper. So I was walking past them in this scene. I turned around — and I was 6 years old again," McGregor revealed during an actor-on-actor interview with The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. "I was feeling like I was 6 again or something because I'm so close to one and I got a fright, you know? So crazy. Then I asked someone, "Were there Stormtroopers in my films? Because I don't think I've seen a Stormtrooper for real before." They were like "No, they weren't Stormtroopers; they were clones." And Jawas, I had another scene with a little Jawa."

Joining McGregor is Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine– with the series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts.