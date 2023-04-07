Ahsoka Sets August 2023 Premiere; Teaser Trailer, Key Art Released Star Wars Celebration saw the release of the official teaser trailer & key art for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka.

Well, if fans of the upcoming Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ray Stevenson & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring Ahsoka (with Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker) were looking to Star Wars: Celebration for some news and footage from the series, Dave Filoni did not disappoint. Not only do we have new key art (see below) and a release month (August 2023), but we also have Dawson, Liu Bordizzo & Winstead sharing a look at the official teaser trailer. But guess what? You didn't have to be there to see it because we have it waiting for you below.

With the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series set to debut in August 2023, here's a look at the official teaser trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka (followed by a look back at what Dawson & Liu Bordizzo had to share about the streaming series):

Ahsoka: Dawson & Bordizzo on What Viewers Can Expect

Last summer, EW sat down at "Star Wars Celebration" with Dawson and Bordizzo for some early intel on what viewers can expect from the streaming series:

Dawson on What Leading "Ahsoka" Means to Her: "What I love is that these little things we've gotten to hint at in these other shows, we get to more deeply explore. I think whether you've seen the previous animations or have only seen these episodes, she's still quite mysterious at this stage and point in her life. That's what I think is the most exciting part of Ahsoka having her own series here, that you get to better understand her in this part of her journey."

Dawson on Committing to Ahsoka Tano: "Every single day, you're not dialing it in. There's no dialing it in in Star Wars."

Bordizzo Is Still Amazed By "Quick" Audition Process After Submitting a Self-Tape: "It was a very, very quick process. I was suspicious! I was like, 'Wait, I have the offer for this?' I met Jon Favreau later, and he was basically like, 'I get it. I'm an actor. I don't want to put you through the ringer, and I don't want to make you do a million takes and auditions and tests. We know we want you, and that's it.' I really appreciated that."