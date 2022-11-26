AJ Styles Defeats Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series: War Games

AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor in the second match at Survivor Series as the Good Brothers and Judgment Day battled in the crowd. The match served mainly as filler to allow fans to decompress after the Women's War Games match.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you live coverage of the most important form of entertainment in the world: pro wrestling.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Here is what I wrote about this match on the liveblog, comrades:

WWE has been playing up Kevin Owens trying to get Sami Zayn to screw the Bloodline. In the locker room, Jey Uso pleaded with Roman Reigns not to trust Sami Zayn, but Reigns told him to mind his own business. Reigns said he'd look Zayn in his eyes man-to-man and he'll know if he's telling the truth. That's exactly how trials are run in my country, comrades. Finn Balor came out flanked by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. AJ Styles and the Good Brothers came out next. Styles was wearing a gas mask. Is he expecting a chemical weapons attack? I had nothing to do with it! The CIA set me up! Oh, it was just for fashion. Styles and Balor sparred for a while until Dominik interfered in the match, leading to a brawl between everyone outside. They brawled into the crowd and away from the match, which continued. Balor had the upper hand for this part of the match because Styles was paying attention the brawl outside the ring. Until Balor tried to use the Styles Clash on Styles, leading to a comeback. After some back and forth, Styles got the Calf Crusher on Balor, who escaped. But a Phenomenal Forearm did the trick. It was a solid match, but never got to the next level. Until next match, comrades: socialism or death!

And here are the highlights WWE posted on Twitter:

Survivor Series: War Games is taking place tonight at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The show is airing live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and Bleeding Cool is covering it live. For more live results from WWE Survivor Series: War Games, click here.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games Full Card

Survivor Series: War Games will consist of just five matches, comrades, though two of them are War Games matches and will probably take close to an hour each. In the men's War Games match, The Bloodline — Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa — will take on the team of The Brawling Brutes — Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland — along with Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. In the women's War Games match, Damage CTRL — Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai — will be joined by Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross to face the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch. But there are three more matches also taking place at Survivor Series. Ronda Rousey will defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Shotzi. Seth Rollins will defend the United States Championship in a triple-threat match with Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. And AJ Styles will take on Finn Balor with The OC and Judgment Day watching from ringside.

How to Watch Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series: War Games takes place tonight, Saturday, November 26th starting at 8E/5P, comrades. You can stream it on Peacock in the United States or on the WWE Network internationally. In my country, I make sure that Survivor Series airs on every channel, and citizens may be stopped in the street at any time by my secret police and asked questions about it. If they don't know the answer, it's straight into the dungeons! So if you're planning on any world travel, comrades, make sure you at least check back later to see the results, even if you don't watch the show. We wouldn't want there to be any… misunderstandings. Haw haw haw!