AJ Styles Makes His "Phenomenal" Return During TNA Slammiversary

During tonight's TNA Slammiversary, "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles made his epic return. Here's what went down during that electrifying moment.

There were rumblings that a "phenomenal" return might just be in the offering during tonight's Slammiversary from TNA Wrestling, taking place live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Heading into the weekend, the rumbles were made a reality when TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva announced that "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles would be making his return during tonight's big event. During his 2002-2014 run in NWA: Total Nonstop Action / Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Styles would walk away with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice and the NWA World Heavyweight Championship three times. In addition, he was the first to hold the X Division Championship (which he would go on to win six times), and also has the honor of being the first TNA Triple Crown and Grand Slam champion.

After beating Moose for the TNA X Division Championship (and gaining Moose's respect), Leon Slater was in the ring still celebrating when "Get Ready to Fly" hit, bringing Styles out to the top of the ramp. Soaking up the love from the crowd for his years with the company, it was clear the emotions were hitting Styles hard. But as much as the moment was about Styles, the professional took time to offer his respect to Slater as the future of the X Division, making sure Slater, the folks in attendance, and those watching at home know how much that title and division meant to him.

"If I had the ability to go back in time, I'd tell myself, 'You have no idea how far this ride's about to take you. All the ups, the downs, the doubts—they're gonna shape you into one of the best in the world. Don't lose that chip on your shoulder, but learn when to let go of your pride. You're gonna walk into places you never thought you'd belong… Way better than you could imagine. Stay humble, stay hungry, and trust God's timing—it's perfect, even when it doesn't feel like it. You're not just phenomenal. You're built for this,'" Styles wrote in a social media post earlier today. Here's a look:

If I had the ability to go back in time, I'd tell myself "You have no idea how far this ride's about to take you. All the ups, the downs, the doubts—they're gonna shape you into one of the best in the world. Don't lose that chip on your shoulder, but learn when to let go of your… pic.twitter.com/x8B3JVz7iC — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) July 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a rundown of the whole card for TNA Slammiversary 2025:

TNA World Championship Match: (C) Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana vs. Joe Hendry

TNA Knockouts World Championship/NXT Women's Championship Match: (C) Masha Slamovich vs. (C) Jacey Jayne

TNA X Division Championship Match: (C) Moose vs. Leon Slater

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: (C) The Nemeths vs. The Hardys vs. The Rascalz vs. First Class

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: (C) The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration

Singles Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

Singles Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

