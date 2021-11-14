Yes, Alex De Campi Wrote Second Episode Of Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is a new Japanese–American anime television series produced by Shinichiro Watanabe that premiered last night as a co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim, in addition to being created in partnership with Alcon Television Group. Set in 2032, in the aftermath of the Black Out, it centres on a female replicant protagonist, Elle, alongside "familiar" characters from the Blade Runner universe. After a "making of" documentary last week, the first two episodes City Of Angels and All We Are Not are dropping today. And that second one featured s name familiar to Bleeding Cool readers, Alex De Campi. Here's the trailer.

Bleeding Cool has been happy to cover the latest adventures of Alex De Campi, comic book writer and novelist over the years. From writing the sweetest My Little Pony comics through Archie Vs Predator to the extreme Grindhouse comic and Dracula Motherfu**er graphic novel, from the sex-filled Scottish Boy novel to the medium-reinventing Valentine, and her music videos for everyone from Amanda Palmer to The Puppini Sisters. We even hosted her Uncanny Valley Girl series of columns that took apart digital comics as a medium. I have said before that comic books are ridiculously lucky to have her as a writer, on a level of the likes of Alan Moore, or Grant Morrison. She has been accused of having not played well with certain publishers, creators (although still seems to get along with most of them) and even readers, it's pretty much down to her having principles and living up to them. I'd say she doesn't suffer fools gladly, but she seems to suffer me most of the time.

Alex De Campi joined the Blade Runner Black Lotus project a while ago now, but has been fairly tight-lipped. But a few tweets over the years indicated the level of her commitment to this gig. From November 2018:

There's going to be a BLADE RUNNER anime coming to your TV screens, and I've written two episodes of it. So thrilled this has finally been announced. The team is wonderful and I can't…

From December 2019

Me, five minutes before a Blade Runner call with Shinichiro Watanabe: *realises I probably shouldn't do this from my bed*

From April 2020;

I'm re-reading DO ANDROIDS DREAM OF ELECTRIC SHEEP for, uh, reasons, and comparing the shift of subtext to text (and the reverse) between the book and BLADE RUNNER is fascinating, also deeply uncomfortable

From August 2020

My manager has TV writing samples and there are currently two series and a feature in development based on my books. I have also done animation writing — most recently a couple episodes of the upcoming BLADE RUNNER anime for Shinichiro Watanabe.

And from October 2020

Me, a total f-cking Blade Runner nerd: *gives TED talk on metaphorical and symbolic frameworks in BR and 2049, relating it back to Do Androids Dream*

The entire writers room: oh god who invited her

Eugene Son is a saint, FYI

And now, three years after having written them, the first of two episodes (that we know of) has just dropped. Now all I have to do… is watch then. Bit tricky as I'm at Thought Bubble. But I couldn't be more pleased. I might even watch Eugene Son's episode as well…