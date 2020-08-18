Alex De Campi Teams Veterans With Comics Artists For True War Stories

Former Bleeding Cool columnist, comics creator, director and publisher Alex De Campi is working on a new graphic anthology project, True War Stories, from Z2 Comics. 250 page on and kickstartered and teaming US veterans to tell their stories, with comic book creators to capture and publish them, co-edited by Iraq War veteran Khai Krumbhaar. Artists include Peter Krause, Ryan Howe, Skylar Patridge (drawing her own father's Vietnam story), Eoin Marron, Tish Doolin (a former Army medic), Dave Acosta, A. D'Amico, Drew Moss, Josh Hood, PJ Holden, Chris Peterson, Sam Hart, Jeff McComsey, and Paul Williams. Colors are by Dee Cunniffe, Matt Soffe, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Tarsis Cruz, and Aladdin Collar. All lettering will be done by Alex de Campi.

"Working on this book has been one of my personal high points in comics" say Alex de Campi. "Every story is fantastic, every collaborator has been a delight to work with, and I can't wait for everyone to see the finished book. I don't think you'll find a more entertaining, thrilling, human anthology this year, or any other."

"I think everyone but veterans will be surprised by the stories in this book," says Krumbhaar. "These are the stories we tell each other, and I'm excited for everyone to get the chance to hear them the way we do."

Vietcong sappers attack a fuel point, only to be foiled by an unusual alert guard dog. An MP guards convoys of mystery bombs in the Thai jungle in 1968. A young Airman copes with post-9/11 paranoia in Okinawa. A Marine sniper in Haiti faces the repercussions of the shot he never took. A team of SEALs help rescue a kidnapped girl in the Philippines. Army interpreters in Iraq battle their toughest foe: the rats of Saddam's palace. A soldier on a late-night run, surprises a motorpool saboteur. A young cavalry lieutenant, fresh off the Battle of Kamdesh, meets the Marine half-brother he's never known. A Navy ship reacts to an unexpected man overboard. And if you've ever wondered what Christmas was like in a war zone, you're about to find out. True War Stories is a 260-page full color graphic novel anthology containing fifteen true tales of American service members overseas. Nearly every branch of the military is represented in this collection of stories that are heartwarming, heroic, harrowing, and even at times, hilarious, spanning the globe.

True War Stories will be published by Z2 Comics in time for Veterans Day in November. All profits from the book's retail release will be donated to military-related charities chosen by the book's contributors as personally meaningful to them, including Objective Zero Foundation, Air Force Assistance Fund, the USO, Armed Services Arts Partnership, and Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

