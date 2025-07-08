Posted in: ABC, Conventions, Disney+, Events, FX, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: alien: earth, percy jackson, sdcc, The Rookie

Alien: Earth, Percy Jackson, The Rookie & Much More Set for SDCC 2025

Disney Entertainment Television rolled out SDCC plans for Percy Jackson, Alien: Earth, The Rookie, Bob's Burgers, Abbott Elementary, and more.

Article Summary Disney Entertainment Television unveils packed SDCC 2025 schedule featuring a large lineup of TV shows.

Alien: Earth gets a world premiere in Hall H, joined by creator Noah Hawley and cast for a live Q&A

Percy Jackson, King of the Hill, Solar Opposites, The Rookie, and more headline panels and events

Major animated favorites like The Simpsons, Futurama, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy return to Comic-Con

This year's San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (SDCC 2025) is shaping up to be a big one for television. Earlier today, Disney Entertainment Television (DET) rolled out the activations and panels it has planned for a whole lot of shows. We're talking Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Phineas and Ferb, Alien: Earth, Bob's Burgers, The Rookie, Solar Opposites, King of the Hill, Futurama, Abbott Elementary, The Simpsons, American Dad!, Family Guy, and Paradise. Deadline Hollywood offered a detailed rundown of the activations scheduled that you should check out, and here's a look at the panels, signing sessions, and more ready to launch during the four-day pop culture extravaganza.

THURSDAY, JULY 24th

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS (20TH TELEVISION / DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION / DISNEY+), 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M., HALL H

The demigods are back! Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns to Hall H for an epic look ahead at the highly anticipated second season. Join series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, alongside executive producers Jon Steinberg, Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz, for an eye-opening conversation packed with behind-the-scenes stories and a deep dive into the new season, premiering this December on Disney+. Moderated by guest star Timothy Simons, this is one Percy fans will not want to miss.

FRIDAY, JULY 25th

PHINEAS AND FERB (DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION / DISNEY+), 11:00-11:45 A.M., INDIGO ROOM

MOM! Phineas and Ferb are at San Diego Comic-Con! Join co-creators Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh as they reunite with the cast Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., Ashley Tisdale, Dee Bradley Baker, and Alyson Stoner at San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in a decade. Get the scoop on the brand-new season of Disney's Phineas and Ferb, and enjoy exclusive sneak peeks and surprises.

THE WAIT IS OVER. FX's Alien: Earth World Premiere and Q&A. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. Be​ among the first people in the world to see the pilot episode of FX's Alien: Earth and join us for a super-sized, not-to-be-missed conversation with series creator Noah Hawley, EP David W. Zucker (Scott Free) and the cast of this highly anticipated sci-fi horror series inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise. FX's Alien: Earth makes impact Aug. 12 on the FX cable channel, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and Disney+ internationally.

The aliens are back—and somehow even more chaotic—as Solar Opposites heads into its final season! Join the cast and producers of Hulu's hit animated series for an out-of-this-world panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Stars Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Sean Giambrone and guest star Tiffany Haddish join executive producers Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan for an exclusive look at what's next for your favorite extraterrestrial family —from new misadventures on Earth to more mayhem in the Wall. Expect laughs, surprises and plenty of sci-fi absurdity.

The iconic animated series King of the Hill returns to San Diego Comic-Con for the world premiere of season 14, coming to Hulu this summer! It's been 15 years since the last original episode of "King of the Hill" aired, and the Hill family and longtime friends are finally back: Arlen has changed; Hank and Peggy are now retired; and Bobby is all grown up. Hear all about this classic series when co-creators and executive producers Mike Judge (Hank Hill, Boomhauer) and Greg Daniels, as well as showrunner and executive producer Saladin Patterson, along with cast Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Lauren Tom (Connie and Minh Souphanousinphone) and Toby Huss (Dale Gribble) come together for the world premiere of the King of the Hill revival, ahead of its season premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers on Monday, Aug. 4.

SATURDAY, JULY 26th

BOB'S BURGERS (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU / FOX), 10:00-10:45 A.M., BALLROOM 20 B

Join the Belcher family as they move to Ballroom 20. The always hilarious team from Bob's Burgers will kick off Saturday morning with a panel no one will want to miss! Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard and supervising director Bernard Derriman will break news about the upcoming milestone 300 th episode with the cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy. Get ready to howl with laughter through exclusive sneak peeks, a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A.

Don't just stand there! It's time to sit down and relax for the 2025 FUTURAMA panel. Futurama returns this fall on Hulu with 10 shiny new episodes, and Matt Groening has smuggled out some top-secret, never-before-seen footage under his fez. Come view the world premiere of this stolen treasure along with panelists Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, executive producers Claudia Katz and Ken Keeler, supervising director Peter Avanzino, moderator Lee Supercinski, and Futurama vocal superstars Billy West, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman and Maurice LaMarche. Plus, prizes! Special bonus: Everyone might get arrested!

Check out a screening of a fan-favorite episode from season four; and join creator and star Quinta Brunson, stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph, alongside executive producers Patrick Schumacker, Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein for a behind-the-scenes conversation about what makes the award-winning comedy an A+ hit.

Marvel's not coming to Hall H this year, so The Simpsons panel is the must-see event of Comic Con 2025. Join "Futurama" creator Matt Groening, "The Simpsons" gag writers Matt Selman and Mike Price, director Matt Faughnan, consulting producer/director David Silverman, and surprise guest stars, as they bring an exclusive sneak preview of season 37. So, put on Marge's wig and thick Milhouse glasses for a scintillating 45 minutes of prizes, predictions and pretzels (call them Whitey Whackers).

Join executive producer and star Nathan Fillion alongside creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley as they give the audience a behind-the-scenes look at fan-favorite moments and tease new story arcs for the upcoming season. Plus, check out a special sneak preview from the season eight premiere.

​​Honey, I'm home! American Dad! is back on FOX and heading into their 20th season of outlandish plots, covert ops and alien escapades. Join the Smith family, friends and fish Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Dee Bradley Baker and Jeff Fischer, along with executive producers Matt Weitzman and Kara Vallow, and writer Nic Wegener for an unfiltered look at the behind-the-scenes antics and fan-favorite moments, plus a sneak peek at the upcoming season.

The Griffins are bringing Quahog back to San Diego. Stars Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Jennifer Tilly and Mike Henry along with executive producers Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow return to Comic-Con with an inside look at what's coming next for the characters, and well-known and beloved voices. Sure to bring big laughs and their signature irreverence, this panel is a can't-miss stop for any Family Guy fan.

Making their San Diego Comic-Con debut, star and executive producer Sterling K. Brown and creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman celebrate and reflect on the captivating first season of Hulu's Paradise, which critics called "one of the best shows on TV." The creative team will discuss all the twists and turns of season one and tease what's to come for season two.

