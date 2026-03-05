Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Alien: Earth Season 2 Filming Set to Get Underway This May: Chandler

Sydney Chandler, star of FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth, shared that work on Season 2 will get underway this May.

Showrunner Noah Hawley teases new challenges and threats ahead for Wendy and her allies in Season 2.

Weyland-Yutani and corporate power struggles will take center stage as the series expands its world.

The story will continue to explore themes of autonomy, containment, and survival on a dangerous future Earth.

Following up on social media rumblings over the past week or so, fans of FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth are going to like what Chandler had to share regarding work on the second season. During a press event at the Texas Film Awards earlier today, Chandler shared that Season 2 will get underway at London's Pinewood Studios this May, though she hasn't seen any scripts from the upcoming season yet.

Alien: Earth Season 2 Brings "Problems" for Wendy & Friends: Hawley

Previously, Hawley offered some insights into where he wants to take things and what he wants to explore in future seasons. Regarding Wendy's (Chandler) final words of empowerment at the end of the first season finale, Hawley shared that it's now about showing the reality of what that means – and how there are a lot of folks looking to get in her way. "That moment of, 'Now we rule,' is such an exhilarating moment for the audience. And then the question is… well, it was an exhilarating moment when Dustin Hoffman ran out of the church and they got on the bus [in The Graduate]. But what comes after?" Hawley shared with Empire. "The [Weyland-Yutani] ships are coming, and all they have is problems."

Speaking of Weyland-Yutani, Hawley would also like a chance to dig deeper into his future Earth's societal structure and how corporations have become the new political parties. "I'm interested in exploring the corporate politics of it. As we've seen, there's an irresistible gravitational pull toward monopoly that corporations and billionaires have. There's a bit of 'Game of Thrones' to the corporate world that feels interesting to me," he shared. But at the center of the series is Wendy and the team, though viewers can expect the series to live up to its global name. "I do think this story of these children's autonomy continues to be the heart of the show, but 'Alien' is always about levels of containment. The island is a level of containment, and what happens when you expand past that level? Ultimately, the show is called 'Alien: Earth.' I know that, given the canon, I can't blow up the Earth, but I do think that containment is going to be very hard to maintain," Hawley revealed.

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The FX and Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, FX's Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

