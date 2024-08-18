Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alien: earth, amptp, bctv daily dispatch, Gravity Falls, peacemaker, saturday night live, the animation guild, the last of us, true detective: night country

Alien, Gravity Falls, #StandWithAnimation & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TAG/AMPTP, Peacemaker, True Detective: Night Country, Alien: Earth, The Last of Us, Gravity Falls, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, The Animation Guild/AMPTP, Max's Peacemaker, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, FX's Alien: Earth, Paramount+'s Evil, TNT's AEW Rampage, HBO's The Last of Us, Disney Channel's Gravity Falls, Crunchyroll's Attack on Titan, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, The Animation Guild/AMPTP, Peacemaker, True Detective: Night Country, Alien: Earth, The Last of Us, Gravity Falls, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 18, 2024:

SNL Second-Guessing: Nate Bargatze Helped Course-Correct Season 49

Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 6 Review: A Clearer Picture Begins to Form

The Animation Guild, AMPTP Resuming Talks Mid-September; Key Issues

Peacemaker Season 2: Holland, Gunn Tease Harcourt/Vigilante Sequence

The Daily Show Alum Aasif Mandvi on Blurred Lines Between News, Satire

True Detective: Night Country: Pizzolatto Comments "Confusing": López

Alien: Earth Will Give Fans "Something Special": Hawley Offers Update

Evil Star Katja Herbers on Kristen-Leland Rivalry, Cast Growth & More

AEW Rampage Review: The Chadster's Nightmare Before All In

The Last of Us Season 2: Merced on Ramsey: "Give Them The Damn Emmy"

Gravity Falls: Bill Cipher Gets Helping Hand Taking Over Our Dimension

Attack on Titan Final Season & More Crunchyroll November Blu-Rays

Doctor Who: The Last Day – The Seventh Doctor's Other Grand Finale

X-Men '97/Beau DeMayo, The Librarians & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

